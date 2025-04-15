Crayon becomes Alibaba Cloud's global partner, enhancing multi-cloud advisory services

OSLO, Norway, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon has been named the global partner of Alibaba Cloud - reinforcing its position as a leading multi-cloud advisor. This partnership expands Crayon's ability to help businesses integrate and optimize the secure and cutting-edge technology of Alibaba Cloud alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud, ensuring customers make informed, strategic cloud decisions.

Alibaba Cloud is the dominant cloud provider in China and plays a leading role in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe, where organizations rely on its infrastructure either as their primary cloud or as part of a multi-cloud strategy. Many businesses in finance, e-commerce, and AI-driven industries choose Alibaba Cloud for its regulatory compliance, scalability, and advanced AI capabilities. With this partnership, Crayon ensures customers can adopt Alibaba Cloud while maintaining interoperability across cloud platforms, managing costs effectively, and meeting compliance requirements.

"Businesses don't just need more cloud options – they need the right expertise to make the best cloud decisions," said Melissa Mulholland, CEO at Crayon. "As Alibaba Cloud's global partner, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations optimize their cloud strategies – whether they are entering new markets, balancing multi-cloud performance, or ensuring compliance across regions."

"We are delighted to have Crayon as our global partner. As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand globally, I believe that our partnership with Crayon will deliver enormous mutual benefit to both our customers and channels. Combining Alibaba Cloud's innovation and AI capabilities together with Crayon's technical competence and cloud optimization, the partnership will provide customers with an impressive new choice of services to consider," said Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

For businesses expanding into Asia and high-growth markets, this partnership provides the necessary advisory expertise to navigate cloud complexity and local regulations while ensuring seamless integration with existing cloud environments. Crayon's deep experience in FinOps and cloud cost optimization ensures that companies can scale efficiently while maintaining control over cloud spending and performance.

This collaboration also strengthens Crayon's partner network, including ISVs and system integrators, who can now leverage Alibaba Cloud's global infrastructure as part of their offerings. By adding Alibaba Cloud to its advisory services, Crayon continues to provide customers with the insights and expertise needed to build resilient, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud strategies.

About Crayon

Crayon, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, spans 46 countries with 4,000 professionals. More than 100,000 diverse businesses trust us to help them strategically acquire and optimize software investments, embrace cloud and AI technologies, and drive innovation through enhanced efficiency with a positive impact for the greater good. We are on the customers' side. Always.

Explore more at www.crayon.com.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, big data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) services. Alibaba has been named the leading IaaS provider in Asia Pacific by revenue in U.S. dollars since 2018, according to Gartner. It has also maintained its position as one of the world's leading public cloud IaaS service providers since 2018, according to IDC.

