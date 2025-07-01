Crayola Launches First-Ever Global Color Vote, Inviting Fans Worldwide to Choose Their Favorites

Join the Worldwide Initiative for a Unique Opportunity to Help Create the Next Collection of Colors that Inspire Creativity

EASTON, Pa., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola is making 2025 more colorful than ever with the Global Color Vote. For the first time in company history, the brand synonymous with color and creativity is inviting consumers worldwide to vote for their favorite Crayola colors to be featured in a special exclusive collection.

"Color is part of one's identity: who we are, how we feel, how we live our lives," said Pete Ruggiero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola. "With this global color vote, Crayola will bring innovation to the market that directly reflects the global consumer. People around the world will have the unique opportunity to influence a special collection of crayons, colored pencils, and markers based on the colors that mean the most to them."

According to a Color Perception Survey conducted last year by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, color rates as the most impactful element in planning important milestones, symbolizing meaningful aspects of life, and describing something as beautiful or unique by more than 88% of respondents. These emotional ties to color also lend themselves to self-expression as 87% of those surveyed believe color significantly impacts creativity.

"The 2025 Global Color Vote celebrates the incredible power that color has to connect us to our emotions and memories, to unite us, and to help us creatively express our feelings, thoughts and ideas," says Victoria Lozano, Chief Marketing Officer at Crayola. "We're excited to see which colors resonate most deeply with people around the world and bring those meaningful hues together to encourage more creative moments and colorful memories."

To become a part of Crayola history, color enthusiasts of all ages can cast their votes from now until Sept. 30, 2025 by visiting www.crayola.com/votenow or scanning QR codes on the back of Crayola "What's Your Favorite Color" products—24-count crayons, 12-count colored pencils, 10-count broad and fine line markers or 8-count washable watercolors.

Teachers, parents, and kids can find these Crayola products and more in stores worldwide.

Color Perception Survey Methodology Findings from a nationwide study conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute from October 16-23, 2024, with 1,503 parents of kids aged 2-12.

Media Contact: Jaclyn Giuliano, JGiuliano@golin.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613024/Crayola_Oval_Logo_4color_f_Logo.jpg