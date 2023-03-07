Caverion Corporation Tender Offer 7 March 2023 at 11.59 p.m. EET

Crayfish BidCo Oy commences the voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Caverion Corporation on 8 March 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

HELSINKI, Finland, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). On 24 February 2023, the Offeror announced that it has improved the Tender Offer by increasing the offer price thereunder to EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer (the "Offer Price").

The Offeor has today announced that the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document"). The acceptance period for the Tender Offer will commence on 8 March 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 17 May 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the acceptance period is extended or discontinued (the "Offer Period"). If necessary regulatory approvals have not been obtained by the end of the Offer Period, the Offeror intends to, in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations, extend the initial Offer Period in order to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is currently expected to be completed during the third or fourth quarter of 2023. Any possible extension of the Offer Period will be announced by way of a stock exchange release as soon as practically possible.

The Finnish language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at www.triton--offer.com/fi and www.danskebank.fi/caverion as of 7 March 2023. The English language translation of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at www.triton-offer.com and www.danskebank.fi/caverion-en as of 7 March 2023.

The Offer Price under the Tender Offer is EUR 8.95 in cash for each Share validly tendered in the Tender Offer. The Offer Price has been determined based on 136,472,645 issued and outstanding Shares. Should the Company increase the number of Shares that are issued and outstanding on the date of the Tender Offer Document as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, stock split (including a reverse split) or any other similar transaction, or should the Company distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing occurs prior to any of the settlements of the completion trades (whether after the expiry of the Offer Period or during or after any extended offer period), the Offer Price payable by the Offeror shall be reduced accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis. Caverion announced on 9 February 2023, in connection with its financial statements release, that the Board of Directors of Caverion proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Caverion to be held on 27 March 2023 that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per Share would be paid for the year 2022. If Caverion would distribute a dividend of EUR 0.20 per Share, and the record date for such dividend distribution would occur prior to the settlement of any of the completion trades of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price payable for Shares settled after such record date would be EUR 8.75 per Share.

The completion of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the Offeror of certain customary conditions on or prior to the Offeror's announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer including, among others, obtaining merger control clearance and all other necessary regulatory approvals, and that the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than ninety (90) percent of the outstanding shares and voting rights in the Company calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Most Finnish account operators are expected to send a notice regarding the Tender Offer and related instructions to those who are registered as shareholders in the shareholders' register of Caverion maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Shareholders of Caverion who do not receive such instructions from their account operator or asset manager should first contact their account operator or asset manager and can subsequently contact Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch ("Danske Bank") by sending an email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com, where such shareholders of Caverion can receive information on submitting their acceptance of the Tender Offer, or, if such shareholders are U.S. residents or located within the United States, they may contact their brokers for the necessary information.

Those shareholders of Caverion whose Shares are nominee-registered, and who wish to accept the Tender Offer, must effect such acceptance in accordance with the instructions given by the custodian of the nominee-registered shareholders. The Offeror will not send an acceptance form or any other documents related to the Tender Offer to these shareholders of Caverion.

A shareholder of Caverion who is registered as a shareholder in the shareholders' register of Caverion and who wishes to accept the Tender Offer shall submit a properly completed and duly executed acceptance form to the account operator managing the shareholder's book-entry account in accordance with its instructions and within the time limit set by the account operator, which may be prior to the expiry of the Offer Period or, in the case such account operator does not accept acceptance notifications, such shareholder shall primarily contact his/her/its own bank to give his/her/its acceptance to tender his/her/its Shares, or secondarily contact Danske Bank by sending an email to caverion-offer@danskebank.com for further information. The Offeror reserves the right to reject or approve, in its sole discretion, any acceptance submitted outside the Offer Period or in an incorrect or incomplete manner. The Offeror may, in its sole discretion, also reject any partial tender of the Shares per book-entry account.

The preliminary result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued Offer Period). In connection with the announcement of such preliminary result, it will be announced whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the conditions to completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of the final result announcement and whether the Offer Period will be extended. The final result of the Tender Offer will be announced on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiration of the Offer Period (including any extended or discontinued Offer Period) at the latest. The announcement of the final result will confirm (i) the percentage of the Shares that have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and (ii) whether the Tender Offer will be completed.

The Offeror reserves the right to acquire further Shares before, during and/or after the offer period (including any extension thereof and any subsequent offer period) in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise, and currently intends to continue to seek to do so as soon as possible.

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer included in the Offeror's stock exchange release dated 7 March 2023 are enclosed in their entirety to this stock exchange release (Appendix 1).

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft act as the financial advisers to the Offeror in connection with the Tender Offer. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch acts as the arranger of the Tender Offer. Avance Attorneys Ltd acts as the lead legal adviser and Dentons UK and Middle East LLP as legal adviser as to U.S. and UK securities laws in connection with the Tender Offer.

About Caverion

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States

Shareholders of Caverion in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Caverion is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to Caverion's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Caverion to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Caverion's other shareholders.

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of this stock exchange release and during the pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Caverion of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Caverion, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation to the Tender Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. holders of Shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. It may be difficult for Caverion's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Caverion are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Caverion shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Caverion or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Caverion and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Forward-looking statements

This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this stock exchange release.

Disclaimer

Bank of America Europe DAC, Stockholm branch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, is acting exclusively for Caverion and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer and the matters set out in this stock exchange release, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Caverion for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to in this stock exchange release.

