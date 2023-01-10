Crayfish Bidco Oy, a Finnish company controlled by Triton Fund V, has announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the shares in Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Crayfish Bidco Oy, a Finnish company controlled by Triton Fund V ("Crayfish Bidco", the "Offeror"), has today announced a voluntary public cash tender offer for all the shares in Caverion Corporation, pursuant to which Crayfish Bidco proposes to acquire all issued and outstanding shares ("Shares") in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") at an offer price of EUR 8.00 per share (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer is subject to certain conditions, including the Tender Offer having been validly accepted with respect to Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired by the Offeror prior to or during the offer period, more than ninety (90) percent of the outstanding shares and voting rights in Caverion, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, permits, clearances and consents. The announcement by Crayfish Bidco has been attached in its entirety to this stock exchange release.

The Board of Directors will consider Crayfish Bidco's Tender Offer from the point of view of Caverion and its shareholders and will supplement its statement regarding the tender offer announced by North Holdings 3 Oy on November 3, 2022 in light of the Tender Offer announced by Crayfish Bidco. The tender offer announced by North Holdings 3 Oy continues to be valid in accordance with its terms as set out in the tender offer document, dated November 24, 2022.

Information for shareholders of Caverion in the United States

Shareholders of Caverion in the United States are advised that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Caverion is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder.

The Tender Offer will be made for the issued and outstanding shares of Caverion, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the Exchange Act, subject to the exemption provided under Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act, and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United States. In particular, the financial information included in this announcement has been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland, which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial information of U.S. companies. The Tender Offer is made to Caverion's shareholders resident in the United States on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Caverion to whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method that such documents are provided to Caverion's other shareholders.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers immediately regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Tender Offer.

To the extent the Tender Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. holders of Shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. It may be difficult for Caverion's shareholders to enforce their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and Caverion are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Caverion shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or Caverion or their respective officers or directors in a non -U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel the Offeror and Caverion and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

Bank of America Europe DAC, Stockholm branch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, is acting exclusively for Caverion and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer and the matters set out in this stock exchange release, and will not be responsible to anyone other than Caverion for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any matter or arrangement referred to in this stock exchange release.

Investor and Media enquiries:

Jacob Götzsche, President and CEO, Caverion (contacts via Milena Hæggström)

Mikko Kettunen, CFO, Caverion, tel. +358 50 347 7462, mikko.kettunen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

