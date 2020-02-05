Crawler Camera Systems Market to Reach $191.4 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Structural degradation of sewer pipe network, increase in demand for real-time inspection systems, and emergence of user-friendly inspection crawler camera drive the growth of the global crawler camera systems market
05 Feb, 2020, 15:00 GMT
PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Crawler Camera Systems Market by Product Type (Camera, Crawler, and Others), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global crawler camera systems industry was estimated at $125.1 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $191.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Structural degradation of sewer pipe network, rise in demand for real-time inspection systems, and emergence of user-friendly inspection crawler camera fuel the growth of the global crawler camera systems market. On the other hand, premium price range of crawler camera system hampers the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, advent of bio-inspired robots in pipeline inspection and several prospects to expand business on online platform are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6208
The camera segment to retain its dominance by 2026-
Based on product type, the camera segment accounted for nearly half of the global crawler system market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Rise in uses of crawler camera systems for the sewage and pipeline inspection has boosted the growth of the segment. The crawler segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by the end of 2026. Municipalities are adapting latest invented crawler systems to inspect the sewage systems as the systems are getting complicated. Construction and geographical growth of all the countries account for the growth of the segment.
The industrial segment to maintain the lion's share during the study period-
Based on end user, the industrial segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global crawler system market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost during 2019–2026. Miniature crawler inspection systems offer flexible options from small diameter pipeline to large network of pipes. And, the trend of miniature pipeline inspection is gaining popularity across industrial inspection application, which has driven the growth of the segment. At the same time, the residential segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% throughout the estimated period. The user-friendly features of recently introduced crawler camera systems have enabled residential users to inspect through rough terrain, which has jacked up the growth of the segment.
North America held the major share in 2019-
Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global crawler system market. This is due to substantial spending on pipeline maintenance compared to other regions. Moreover, easy availability of auxiliary products and services related to crawler camera maintenance is also responsible for strong adoption of these systems in the region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.0% by 2026. End users from Asia-Pacific are largely focusing on procuring cost effect solutions for waste management and sewage management activities due to limited expenditure by government authorities on repair and maintenance, which has increased the adoption of crawler camera system in the province.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6208
Key market players-
- Deep Trekker Inc.
- IBAK
- Rausch Electronics
- Mini-Cam Ltd, CUES Inc.
- Subsite Electronics
- AM Industrial (UK) Ltd.
- Inspector Systems Rainer Hitzel GmbH
- iPEK International GmbH
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025
Air Fryer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Digital Devices Technologies Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Air Treatment Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article