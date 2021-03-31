Crash Barrier Systems Market worth $9.0 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Crash Barrier Systems Market by Type (Portable & Fixed), Technology (Rigid, Semi-Rigid & Flexible), Device (Crash Cushions, End Treatments, and GEAT), Application (Roadside, Median, Work-zone, and Bridge) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Crash Barrier Systems Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155586627



Browse in-depth TOC on "Crash Barrier Systems Market"

258 – Tables

36 – Figures

220 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crash-barrier-systems-market-155586627.html



Crash barrier systems is used across applications, such as roadside barriers, median barriers, work zone barriers, bridge barriers and Others. In the crash barrier systems market, roadside barrier is the largest application owing to the increasing usage of guardrails and wire ropes on highways and roadways across the globe.



Roadside Barriers is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.



The market is witnessing growth because of the increasing usage of guardrails and wire ropes on highways and roadways across the globe. With the application of crash barriers on roadside and on the middle of the road, the motorists are shielded from natural or man-made obstacles such as retaining walls, traffic signals, trees, and culverts that are located on either side of the roadways. It accounted for a share of about 54.3% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155586627



Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the Crash barrier systems market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the availability of technical expertise.



Tata steel Europe (UK), NV Bekaert S.A. (Belgium), Valmont Industries, Inc. (UK), Trinity Industries Inc (US), and Nucor Corporation (US). are the leading crash barrier systems manufacturers, globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=155586627



Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports :



Barrier Films Market by Material (PE, PET, PP, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Agriculture), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/barrier-film-market-243253563.html



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/crash-barrier-systems-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/crash-barrier-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets