Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!™ Set to Bring Marsupial Mischief & Mayhem to Mobile!

"We're really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile," said Stephen Jarrett, VP of Game Design at King, and Creative Lead on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! . "Our ambition is to transform the runner experience with classic Crash gameplay, while adding depth and progression through a variety of exciting features including meaningful social, crafting and base building. Drawing inspiration from Crash's vibrant history we plan to bring back classic characters, bosses, enemies and lands and wrap them in a brand-new adventure for gamers to play on the go."

In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, the dastardly Dr. Neo Cortex has returned to take control of the multiverse, with the help of his maniacal mutagen henchmen. Only Crash and his sister Coco can save the day and put a stop to their plans. Video game fans will immediately recognize regions from previous Crash Bandicoot games, such as Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and more.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is now available for pre-registration on Android and soon on iOS. Any player that pre-registers will receive an exclusive Blue Hyena Skin on launch day – a fun and exotic skin which fans may remember from Crash™ Team Racing: Nitro Fueled. For more information and to pre-register, visit www.CrashOnTheRun.com.

About King

King is a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. It had 273 million monthly active users as of first quarter 2020 across web, social and mobile platforms, and has developed more than 200 exclusive games that are enjoyed all around the world through its king.com, Facebook, and mobile distribution platforms such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Microsoft Windows App Store and Amazon Appstore. King was acquired by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in February 2016. King has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin, along with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Malta.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves King's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the features, functionality and pre-registration of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause King's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to King and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither King nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of King or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2020 Activision Publishing Inc. CRASH BANDICOOT: ON THE RUN!, CRASH BANDICOOT and CRASH are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. KING and the KING crown logo are trademarks of King.com Ltd.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1202010/King_Crash_Bandicoot.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201999/Crash_Bandicoot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201998/Crash_Bandicoot_On_the_Run_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.crashontherun.com/



SOURCE King