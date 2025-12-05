Craig Newmark backs Global Signal Exchange - tackling online scams and protecting vulnerable communities

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Signal Exchange (GSE), today welcomes support from Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and a leading digital-safety philanthropist, to accelerate the GSE's work to help organisations tackle online scams, fraud and abuse with unprecedented pace, software capabilities and scale.

Since launch a year ago, the GSE has quickly grown on a global scale to become the world's first and leading multistakeholder and cross-sector clearing house for sharing abuse data and related information (often called "threat signals"). Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft are some of the dozens of global brands that have joined the GSE, along with engagement from Governments, law enforcement agencies and thought leaders worldwide.

Cybercrime now costs the global economy an estimated $8 trillion a year, yet the response remains fragmented. The GSE addresses this by enabling real-time sharing of "threat signals" across technology companies, financial institutions, infrastructure providers and law enforcement. Since its launch, the platform has grown from 40 million to more than 700 million signals.

Craig Newmark, craigslist founder, said: "Fighting online scams is personal to me. I've been doing it for more than 25 years. GSE is bringing people together to offer simple tools to keep us all safe online. I'm putting my money where my mouth is by funding these solutions and by encouraging everyone to get loud about the seriousness of the threat."

His support will help extend the GSE to the organisations most routinely exploited by cybercriminals, including smaller domain registrars, hosting providers, local advertisers and frontline law enforcement, who often lack the tools and capability to respond. It will also strengthen the GSE's operating model as it moves toward a sustainable footing by 2027.

Emily Taylor, Co-Founder of the Global Signal Exchange, said: "We're grateful for Craig's support at a moment when online fraud is escalating faster than any single organisation or country can respond. The GSE was built to connect the dots between sectors that rarely work together, and this support will help us extend those protections to the smaller organisations and high-risk communities who need it most. It's a strong vote of confidence in a model that is already delivering results for partners worldwide."

By connecting intelligence that currently sits in silos, the GSE enables earlier detection, faster action and more effective disruption of scams.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalsignalexchange.org.