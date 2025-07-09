Craftsmanship Honoring Fragrance Culture - World's Largest Fragrance Museum Officially Opens in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of July 9, 2025, the Xuelei Fragrance Museum officially opened to the public in Guangzhou, China. As the world's largest fragrance museum to date, its debut marks a significant milestone in China's growing presence in the global fragrance landscape.

Covering over 7,000 square meters, the museum's architectural design takes inspiration from the fusion of snow-covered mountains and perfume distillation equipment. Its red brick exterior, with its textured craftsmanship, symbolizes Xuelei Group's pursuit of technical excellence and artisanal perfection. With a mission centered on fragrance education and cultural immersion, the museum seamlessly integrates intelligent technologies and over 300 unique scent profiles to create an immersive, interactive experience. Through multisensory resonance, time-spanning scenarios, and cross-dimensional perspectives, visitors are invited to explore a dynamic, sensorial world of scent that is tangible, interactive, and richly discoverable.

Executives and representatives from leading global fragrance houses—including Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, MANE, Iberchem, and CPL Aromas—attended the opening ceremony and offered their congratulations on the museum's official inauguration. These companies have all contributed to the construction of the museum. Mr. Weng Zhenguo, Chairman of Xuelei Group and Founder of the Museum, shared reflections on the company's nearly 30-year journey in fragrance innovation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to his team and partners, and shared his vision for the future of the fragrance industry in China.

As a landmark project and a labor of love by Xuelei, the museum is dedicated to exploring and revitalizing China's traditional fragrance culture while building a global bridge for olfactory dialogue between East and West. More than a cultural monument, the museum serves as an innovation catalyst for the industry. Anchored in a deep integration of academia, industry, and research, it provides a platform for talent development, technological innovation, and academic exchange—helping prepare the next generation of global fragrance professionals. By aggregating brand resources and streamlining the supply chain, it also empowers Chinese fragrance companies to compete on the international stage and move confidently toward becoming world-renowned brands.

Looking ahead, the Xuelei Fragrance Museum will continue to deepen its exploration of traditional Chinese fragrance culture while embracing cutting-edge global perspectives. Through scent, it aims to connect tradition with innovation, and the East with the world—creating a new cultural bridge through olfactory artistry.

About Xuelei

Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has specialized in fragrance and perfume development, manufacturing, and integrated solutions for 30 years. The company offers one-stop services for fragrance innovation, production, and global brand support.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.xuelei.com

Instagram: XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM

Email: xueleikf@xuelei.com

Address: No. 1633, Beitai Road, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727486/thumbnail_2FCD0AFB_CC20DF69_5F056E68.jpg