Crack Proof Paint Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 195.0 Bn by 2031, According to TMR Review

The crack proof paint market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022 to 2031

A rise in the demand for moisture-resistant paints is propelling the market for crack proof paint

Increasing government projects pertaining to infrastructure developments in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are propelling the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market share for crack proof paint market is prognosticated to reach a valuation of US$ 195.0 Bn by 2031, as per analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the crack proof paint market demand analysis states that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

Key players in crack proof paint market are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop superior quality products. Such efforts are helping them to expand their product portfolios. Moreover, major players operating in the global crack proof paint market are concentrating on the residential and commercial industries in order to increase their revenue numbers, note analysts of a TMR analysis.

Asia Pacific is prognosticated to contribute largest revenue share in crack proof paint market during the forecast period. The expansion of the Asia Pacific market is attributed to many factors including a surge in the investments by regional governments including India and China in infrastructure development activities.

Crack Proof Paint Market: Key Findings

Crack proof paints are gathering impetus in the construction industry owing to different properties including their eco-friendly nature and resistance to extreme weather conditions. Hence, a rise in the utilization of these paints is expected to help in boosting the sales growth in the crack proof paint market during the forecast period. This aside, crack proof paints are in high demand owing to their ability to help in the retaining the structure of paints even when the coated material (usually wood) contracts or expands on exposure to abrasive conditions or due to the temperature changes.

Over the period of past few years, the demand for advanced level of roof and wall finishes with no dampness and cracks is being increasing specifically for exterior applications. This factor is expected to drive the sales growth in the global crack proof paint market in the forthcoming years.

The government authorities of several developing nations across the globe are increasing government-sponsored public housing programs. As a result, there has been a surge in the number of construction projects in these nations. This, in turn, is likely to boost the demand opportunities in the global crack proof paint market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR.

The demand for water-based paints is being increasing in the recent years owing to many factors including low levels of volatile organic compounds in these paints. Moreover, these paints are in high demand globally as they can dry rapidly. In addition, they do not require additive thinners and hardeners and hold superior adhesion qualities. Hence, rise in the use of these paints in the exterior and interior wall paints is boosting the sales growth in the global crack proof paint market.

Crack Proof Paint Market: Growth Boosters

The rapid expansion of the global building and construction industry is expected to drive the sales growth in the crack proof paint market

Surge in the demand for moisture-resistant paints across the globe is prognosticated to fuel the business avenues in the market

Crack Proof Paint Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Polisan Kansai Boya

Asian Paints Limited

Berger Paints India Limited

The Valspar Corporation

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

StarShield Technologies Pvt.Ltd.

California Paints (ICP Building Solutions Group)

Crack Proof Paint Market Segmentation

Resin

Polyurethanes



Acrylic



Epoxy



Nitrocellulosic



Alkyd



Others

Technology

Water-based



Solvent-based

End-use

Residential



Interior





Exterior



Commercial



Interior





Exterior



Industrial



Interior





Exterior

Regions Covered

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

