Cra-Z-Art Announces Expanded Nickelodeon Licensing Deal

Company to produce popular Nickelodeon Slime and modeling compounds globally.

RANDOLPH, New Jersey, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cra-Z-Art, a prime manufacturer and leader in trendy toy, art, and school supply products, announced today a strategic expansion of their current licensing agreement with Nickelodeon to market and distribute pre-made Slime, DIY Slime kits and modeling compounds globally. Previously, the company only sold those items in the U.S. The merchandise, which will be branded Nickelodeon, will include items that allow kids to make their own version of the network's iconic and beloved green goo. The Slime and modeling compounds will also come in pre-made forms that come in a variety of sizes, scents, colors, and textures, including glitter, neon, and glow in the dark.

Slime has continued to be a craze with kids and has spread virally via social media. Cra-Z-Art is known for discovering hot trends and quickly bringing quality products to market. The company has been producing Nickelodeon Slime in the U.S. for three years.

"Cra-Z-Art is very excited to be expanding our great partnership with Nickelodeon to produce slime and modeling compounds in global markets, in addition to the U.S. We quickly saw the slime craze gain momentum three years ago and successfully partnered with Nickelodeon, the iconic home of Slime, to build a phenomenal business in the USA and we're excited to mirror that success globally! Of course, Nickelodeon Slime and modeling compounds continue to be a perfect complement to our current popular arts and crafts segment. Like all of our great products, these items allow kids to be creative and explore a fun world of imaginative play at home while also encouraging STEM learning," said Cra-Z-Art Chairman, Lawrence Rosen.

"Nickelodeon's Slime is synonymous with fun for kids," said Pam Kaufman, President, Global Consumer Products, ViacomCBS. "Slime and the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr Compounds are versatile and encourage creative and independent play which is so important right now. We are thrilled to partner with Cra-Z-Art to bring this iconic goo to children all over the world."

Cra-Z-Art's Nickelodeon Slime and modeling compound are expected to be available in global markets beginning in Spring 2021.

About CRA-Z-ART

CRA-Z-ART, based in Randolph, NJ, offers original, creative, exciting and trendy activity, toy, art, and school supply products. The CRA-Z-ART management team has over 120 years of experience in creating, manufacturing, and marketing stationery and activities products. At CRA-Z-ART, we clearly understand the needs of the retailer and the desires of our consumers. We make it a point daily to be....Always creative! To learn more, please visit www.cra-z-art.com.

About ViacomCBS Consumer Products:

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

CONTACT: Charlie Zakin, Cra-Z-Art – 973-598-3800 x256

CZAKIN@CRA-Z-ART.COM

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/412674/Cra_Z_Art_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cra-z-art.com



SOURCE Cra-Z-Art