CPIC: Priority on Service! Effectively Protect the Rights and Interests of the Elderly and New Citizens Insurance Consumer Groups

HONG KONG, March 21, 2023 -- Based on the risk characteristics of the elderly group and their growing demand for health insurance, CPIC has accelerated the launch of "elderly-friendly" products and the upgrading of services so as to serve more senior citizens. As an insurance company simultaneously listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CPIC" or the "Company", 601601.SH; 02601.HK; CPIC.LSE) actively deploying and solidly promoting the protection of the rights and interests of financial consumers, providing consumers with an excellent customer experience through the construction of "CPIC Service" based on our own operating characteristics, and promoting the protection of financial consumer rights and interests in a more targeted, distinctive, effective and innovative manner.

CPIC attaches great importance to the social insurance protection and service for the aging population and the new citizens who are working in cities from rural areas, gives full play to the protection function of insurance, deeply practices the mission of insurance company and makes full use of insurance to fulfil our social responsibilities. On the one hand, we will break the gap between the development of insurance technology and the elderly group, and provide safety protection for the new citizens to help them cope with accidental risks. On the other hand, it connects with the professional resources of Huadong Hospital and opens up the service chain of integrated medical treatment with elderly care, combining medical treatment, rehabilitation and elderly care, so as to provide basic protection for the elderly group to solve the problem of medical treatment in their vicinity.

Launch "Elderly-Friendly" Products and Services, Ensure New Citizens Live and Work in Peace and Contentment

For instance, CPIC Property and Casualty (hereinafter referred to as "P/C") Guangdong Branch has been successively developing and launching accident and health insurance products for the middle-aged and elderly customers. As for its offline business, it has been vigorously promoting insurance coverage connected to elderly care service in Guangdong Province, including but not limited to liability insurance for elderly institutions and customised supplemental medical insurance products with high value. In addition, based on the perspective of the elderly and their actual situation, CPIC P/C starting from the details, strengthened its efforts to upgrade the elderly-friendly facilities in its outlets and 135 elderly-friendly service outlets have been built across the province to provide a uniform, standardised, high-quality and warm service environment for elderly customers.

Meanwhile, with the rapid development of urbanization, there are more and more new citizens. CPIC continued to provide quality services, improve the efficiency of handling claim settlement, simplify the process of claim settlement, provide professional risk assessment and risk prevention suggestions for the new citizens. During the period from January to December 2022, CPIC P/C Guangdong Branch received the reporting of more than twenty cases concerned to the defaulted wage of workers in a construction project in Dinghu District, Zhaoqing City. After receiving the case, CPIC immediately set up a special service team for workers' wage guarantee insurance, started the claim payment process, ensured that the payment was completed within three days, and accumulatively resolved the defaulted wage issues for more than 400 workers on behalf of CPIC. With efficient and professional claim service, Guangdong Branch contributed to the government's efforts to improve the employment environment for migrant workers, protect their rights and interests, and promote social harmony.

Focus on Consumer Rights and Interests Protection to Benefit Elderly Customers Cross the "Digital Divide"

In response to the hot issues of infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of financial consumers such as illegal agency for rights protection, financial fraud in elderly-care and leakage of personal information, as well as acts that endanger financial stability and security, CPIC Life's head office and its branches have held publicity and educational activities "based on case studies" and other vivid and interesting ways, launched in-depth education on basic insurance knowledge and issued risk reminders to encourage consumers to form a sound philosophy of investment and wealth management and enhance their awareness and ability to identify and prevent illegal financial activities and products.

In addition to initiatives to protect the rights and interests of insurance consumers, how to benefit elderly customers cross the "digital divide" has also been a common concern of insurance companies in recent years. For the elderly insurance consumer group, CPIC Life continues to upgrade the Company's online intelligent applications. The two client service platforms of "CPIC Life" official WeChat account and "CPIC" APP are used as carriers to build a "Care Version" for the elderly. By upgrading function icons, magnifying font, and clear the service interface, we have made "key information easy to read, main functions easy to find and operation steps easy to understand" for elderly group.

Medical treatment +rehabilitation+elderly care to build a one-stop CPIC Home

On February 21, 2022, the State Council issued the "Plan for the National Aging Career Development and the Elderly Care Service System during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period", putting forward the goals and measures to improve the support system of elderly health, including "by 2025, the elderly care institutions will generally have the capacity to integrate medical treatment with elderly care", and further clarified the implementation path of making full use of hospital's professional resources to achieve the integration of medical treatment with elderly care. In response to the national policy, the Shanghai Putuo International Health Care Community, under the CPIC Home, has recently signed the Framework Agreement on Integration of Medical treatment with Elderly Care with Huadong Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, aiming to provide convenient and efficient "integration of medical treatment with elderly care" services for the elderly of the CPIC Home through resource-sharing and complementary advantages.

It is understood that Huadong Hospital is a famous grade－A tertiary hospital with the characteristics of geriatric medical treatment, rehabilitation, nutrition and nursing, and the comprehensive development of medical treatment, teaching and research. Its geriatric medicine is a national key clinical specialty and a top priority discipline in Shanghai. The TCM Geriatrics is a key specialty of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the department of rehabilitation medicine is an affiliated unit of the Shanghai Quality Control Center of Rehabilitation and the Shanghai Association of Rehabilitation Medicine, with a large number of experienced professional team of senior medical, rehabilitation, nutrition and nursing. The signing of the agreement means that CPIC Home can strengthen the link of "two-way referral (minor illness go into the community, serious illness go to the hospital)" and provide a more convenient, safe and fast channel for possible transfer treatment by virtue of highly professional, rich and systematic medical resources of Huadong Hospital.

As a responsible insurer, CPIC continued to improve the main business in pragmatic manner and form a first-class business operation capability. CPIC P/C has continuously consolidated its endurance capability and insisted on the construction of underwriting profitability; CPIC Life fully launched the long-term operation, optimized the channel structure, reshaped the marketing team, deepened customer operation, and enriched the "product plus service" system; the layout of the elderly care industry has been steadily promoted, the health and retirement business segment has been arranged in a forward-looking way and substantive steps have been taken in the professional fields of Internet medical treatment, rehabilitation medical treatment, high-end medical treatment, etc. The industrial investment has been gradually arranged with the gradual establishment of full-life cycle health insurance service circle.

