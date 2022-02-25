CPIC Gathers Pace in Serving Asian Games

Heart to Heart, @Future

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. ("CPIC" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE). "Welcome to the CPIC sponsored train…" On February 25, CPIC launched a ceremony to mark the first departure of the high-speed train which it sponsored as an official partner of the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 at the East Hangzhou Railway Station.

Yangyang, the mascot of CPIC, and CPIC youth volunteers danced together with Dating, a song full of vigor and vitality. The world swimming champion Zhang Yufei awarded the nameplate to CPIC's "Dream Building Coach Team" at the site, a move to convey the culture and sportsmanship of Asian Games.

At 8:20 am, as the G594 high-speed train with the combined logos of CPIC and Hangzhou Asian Games printed on each car left slowly, the "responsible, smart and considerate" "CPIC services" gathered pace in serving Hangzhou Asian Games and helping build it into a brand of sports with citywide support.

CPIC Services Guarantee Hangzhou Asian Games

Following Beijing Winter Olympics, Hangzhou will host another eye-catching sports event, Asian Games.

At the first train departure ceremony, Fu Fan, President of CPIC, said, in active response to the requirement of "upgrading a city while hosting an event", CPIC has participated in the preparation for the Asian Games and city building in an all-round way, optimizing insurance services with greater focus on details, publicizing Asian Games in vivid forms and serving public livelihood wholeheartedly. CPIC has established a strong organizational security system, and integrated competitive resources across the group to secure services for Asian Games; it has implemented risk management throughout the lifecycle, and built 41 risk investigation teams for sports events, with field investigations completed for 13 venues that over 400,000 m2, effectively resolving the major pain points facing the operation of the Asian Games; it has spread the culture of Asian Games in new ways, promoting Asian Games through its brand influence. Meantime, being people-oriented, CPIC has worked to meet people's needs and vigorously expanded into new areas like healthcare and senior care. Hangzhou CPIC Home will be put into use in July 2022, while inclusive medical insurance has seen full coverage in Zhejiang.

Zhang Yadong, Deputy Secretary-General of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee and Deputy Director of Zhejiang Sports Administration, said, by providing active and specialized events security management, CPIC has demonstrated its high-quality services; with spreading the culture of Asian Games as its mission, CPIC has been honoring its responsibility as an official partner of the Asian Games. He expected CPIC to give further play to its advantages, seize opportunities and become a benchmark for the partners of the Asian Games.

Since it became an official partner of Hangzhou Asian Games, CPIC has been committed to spreading the culture and sportsmanship of Asian Games. At the first train departure ceremony, the world swimming champion Zhang Yufei said, Hangzhou Asian Games is the event she expects most this year, and she is glad to be part of the publicity for the culture of Asian Games. CPIC's "Dream Building Coach Team" will be a great platform for popularizing sports and spreading the culture of Asian Games. She hopes that the teaching assistance activity will help more children enjoy the fun of sports, understand sportsmanship, strengthen their minds and bodies, and encourage them to pursue and achieve their dreams.

High-speed Trains Departing from Hangzhou Spreads the Culture of Asian Games

CPIC selected two high-speed trains for title sponsorship, which will pass through nearly 100 cities, such as Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Wuhan, in key regions including the Yangtze River Delta and Greater Bay Area and bring the best wishes of the Chinese people across the country to Hangzhou Asian Games.

At the high-speed train platform, CPIC's mascot "Yangyang" welcomed passengers holding placards with words like "CPIC Services Guarantee Hangzhou Asian Games" on them. Elements about the culture of Asian Games were seen everywhere inside the train from interior to table stickers and LED displays.

On the day of the first train departure ceremony, interactive activities inside the cars were initiated at the same time. Workers introduced the knowledge about Asian Games to passengers, organized group photographing with "Yangyang", and distributed gifts with elements of Asian Games…the novel and interesting activities drew extensive participation by passengers. With laughter and cheerful voices filling the cars, the train with CPIC as the title sponsor became an envoy spreading the culture of Asian Games.

In fact, to make more people learn about, care about and participate in Asian Games, CPIC has continuously advanced the spread of the culture of Asian Games, including sponsoring the countdown device for Hangzhou Asian Games, holding the concert marking the 1-year countdown to Hangzhou Asian Games, organizing the activity themed "Meeting Female Football Players to Promote Hangzhou Asian Games", and launching ads at airports in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu to display the brand of Asian Games and spread the spirit of Asian Games.

The Asian Games will open in fewer than 200 days. Preparation for the event has come to a critical stage. According to CPIC, taking the opportunity of the first train departure ceremony, it will take solid strides and serve the operation of venues and progress of events with great passion by taking a higher stance, assuming bigger responsibility and offering better services; it will implement brand marketing and spread the culture; it will promote a green Asian Games and engage in volunteer activities; it will defend the dream about Asian Games and contribute to the building of a better future.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CPIC", or the "Company"; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is an insurance holding company incorporated on the basis of China Pacific Insurance Company, which was established on May 13, 1991. It is a leading insurance group headquartered in Shanghai, which is the first insurance group simultaneously listed on Shanghai, Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges. CPIC is a leading comprehensive insurance group; the Company provides a broad range of risk solutions, financial planning and asset management services to over 100 million customers via its nationwide network of distribution and diversified services platforms.

