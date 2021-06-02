CPF launches plant-based “MEAT ZERO”, eyeing to make it world's Top 3 alternative meat brand in 3-5 years

Under the goal to attain the top alternative meat brand in Asia within 2022 and the world's top 3 within 2026, "MEAT ZERO" will simultaneously penetrate markets in Asia, Europe and the United States, taking advantage of CPF's customer base worldwide.

Advanced innovation

As plant-based meats are gaining popularity across the globe, CPF, a leading agro-industrial and food business operator in Thailand and worldwide, has been inspired to throw huge supports on the research and development of alternative meats for more than 2 years. In collaboration with world-renowned experts from the United States, Japan and Taiwan as well as food scientists of Chulalongkorn University and Mae Fah Luang University, CPF RD Center eventually discovered the "PLANT-TEC" innovation that creates the perfect texture, taste, smell and feel of real meat.

Mr. Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive officer of CPF, said that the success is echoed by a sample group's confirmation that "MEAT ZERO" delivers the texture and taste of real meat.

"'MEAT ZER0' is as tasty as real meat and consumers are barely able to tell if they are eating plants or real meats thanks to the outstanding achievement of CPF RD Center which has worked closely with the world's leading research houses. We're proud of this innovation and confident that our product will be warmly received by consumers in Thailand and overseas," Mr. Prasit said.

Satisfying answer to various consumer groups

"MEAT ZER0" contains health nutritions from high fiber plant-based protein, which is good for intestine and bowel, and low cholesterol. Meanwhile, it aims to satisfy consumers who are cutting down meat consumption. As such, it is a recommended option for various consumer groups, whether they are seeking ways to stay more healthy or to reduce impacts on animals.

"Consumers have become more health-conscious. Some opt to control food intakes while others are losing weight. Some avoid meats on birthdays. Others turn to veggie food when they can, better known as flexitarians. Demand for meatless food options has consequently been skyrocketing. However, the options are pricey and quite difficult to find. 'MEAT ZERO' is the answer. It is accessible in terms of pricing and marketing channels. We expect to achieve a billion-baht revenue within the next few years."

"MEAT ZERO" is priced relatively close to real meat. It is available as ready-to-eat food, with popular menus like plant-based bologna sausage, pork burger, rice with stir-fried meat with basil and spaghetti with chopped meat. All are in the price range of Bt35-Bt45. Consumers can also buy uncooked meat products like plant-based chicken nuggets, plant-based minced pork, and plant-based crispy pork, all priced at Bt69. The items will be available at 7-Eleven, Makro, Lotus and modern trade outlets across the country. Famous actor Naphat Siangsomboon has agreed to be the first presenter of "MEAT ZERO", who will promote the slogan of "Start now to change the world".

Penetrate export markets, to become the world's top 3

Vegans and flexitarians are numbered about 29% of global population. With a world-wide customer base, CPF will use it as the springboard to market "MEAT ZERO" in Asia, Europe and the United States. Asia will be first to be penetrated in 2021. The distribution in Europe and the United States, will start later on.

CPF is confident that "MEAT ZERO" will be the best-selling alternative meat brand in Asia and the top 3 in the world within 3-5 years.

"'MEAT ZER0' will be the world's top 3 alternative meat brand within 3-5 years. Meanwhile, CPF will pursue the path to become a full-fledged food tech company that responds to the food needs of all consumer groups," Mr. Prasit concluded.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523969/Meat_zero.jpg

SOURCE Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF)