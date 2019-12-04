CPE receives Gold Award in Best Global Private Equity Fund at 2019 Private Equity Exchange & Awards for second consecutive year

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CPE accepted the Best Global Private Equity Fund Gold Award at the Private Equity Exchange & Awards presented by Leaders League in Paris on November 27, 2019. As a co-winner of the gold award with Advent International, CPE was recognized for its strengths and solid performance by the international investment industry. This is the second consecutive year that CPE has won the gold award and the third year it has been a finalist in this award category.

Headquartered in Paris, Leaders League, a renowned media and rating agency, has held the Private Equity Exchange Conferences for the past 18 years and the Private Equity Exchange & Awards for the past 10 years. The Private Equity Exchange & Awards this year welcomed 1,200 high-profile senior executives such as Limited Partners, representatives from funds and banks, and specialist advisors.

The Private Equity Exchange & Awards aims to recognize the best performing private equity funds across the globe. A panel of 80 investment veterans, consisting of Limited Partners and experts from different sectors, conducted comprehensive research on the companies' overall governance and achievements, including strategic positioning, management teams, fundraising record, ESG practice over the past ten years, as well as their investment performance, return rates, exit number and volume over the past three years, to select the final winners.

Shortlisted candidates competing for the Best Global Private Equity Fund had a strong lineup, including KKR, TPG, Bain Capital, The Blackstone Group, The Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus, in addition to the two Gold Award winners. CPE was selected because it was one of the most experienced PE firms with a deep know-how of China's PE landscape, and it has seen a strong performance in its investments in over a hundred portfolios.

Since its establishment in 2008, CPE has supported the sustainable growth of its portfolio companies and been a trusted long-term partner through its philosophy "Creating Value through Expertise". CPE currently manages over USD15 billion (RMB 100 billion) and is one of the leading asset managers in China with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York. In 2019, the company participated in several high-profile deals with an extensive market influence. Driven by impact investing and its sector expertise, CPE understands how to build a sustainable, quality relationship with its investors through transparent, proactive communication and collaboration. To date, it has won the trust of more than 200 institutional investors across China and overseas. CPE holds ESG within its core values and implements them throughout the entire investment process. It has efficiently managed ESG investments through its own investment methodology, which it is always trying to improve. In addition, CPE has released an annual ESG report presenting its ESG endeavors and key achievements. It also promotes its ESG initiatives and shares its own experiences through speaking at industry events to raise awareness of ESG in the PE sector.

Lefei Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CPE, commented, "CPE has been dedicated to impact investing and generating outperforming benefits for its investors and portfolio companies since its founding. In the future, we will continue to create lasting value for investors and society as a whole."

In 2018, CPE won a gold award in this category along with Apollo Global Management. In the same category in 2017, CPE, along with KKR, Blackstone and other global investment firms received silver awards. In another influential PE industry ranking, PEI 300, CPE was ranked as one of the top 100 PE players globally and top 10 PE firms in the APAC region. We believe all of this recognition is linked to our philosophy of "Creating Value through Expertise" and "Thriving for Excellence".

About CPE

CPE is a leading alternative asset manager, with asset classes spanning private equity, mezzanine and the public market. Founded in 2008 by a world class team of investment professionals and supported by over 200 domestic and international investors, CPE knows China like no one else and is a globally minded long-term value investor. The firm uses its sector expertise to generate deal flow and drive the value creation work during the post-investment stage. CPE follows a disciplined investment approach to preserve and grow its investors' capital. The firm's private equity portfolio of more than 100 companies is highly diversified by sector and stage of investment. CPE takes pride in its forward-looking investment philosophy and works hard to create value over the long-term for its investors and a better world. For more information, please visit www.citicpe.com.

