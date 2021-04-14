CP Kelco Launches Online Resource Focused on Innovation and the Power of Nature

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, today announced the launch of a new multimedia resource spotlighting its capabilities in action. Filled with value-creating ideas and nature-powered innovation, "Innovation… Powered by Nature" aims to help manufacturers in the food, beverage, home and personal care segments understand market trends and navigate a changing industry landscape through problem-solving and collaboration.

Using nature-powered innovation, CP Kelco's portfolio is evolving to help meet consumer expectations – from clean label and sustainability to the plant protein megatrend and even the economic impact of the pandemic. See how CP Kelco combines regional insights, market trends, new product prototypes from around the world and key applications to provide innovative solutions to common formulation challenges.

CP Kelco also looks at what's next—what manufacturers need to have their eye on to pivot for the future: enhanced focus on health and wellness, new processes and technologies, sustainable sourcing and production, and of course, new functional ingredients and applications.

"The industry needs partners to be agile, growth-minded and passionate about anticipating market needs," said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. "Innovation happens when we're collaborating with customers to envision what's ahead and can tailor solutions to develop new products that meet – and even exceed – consumer expectations. Our new resource is focused on helping companies remain competitive in today's innovation-driven business landscape."

"We continue to explore future market needs and exciting possibilities enabled by nature-powered innovation and look forward to engaging even more customers and partners with us on this journey," Béra added.

Access exclusive insights on market trends, product prototypes from around the world, and key applications and solutions to common formulation challenges by visiting cpkelco.com/innovate.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate, fermentation-derived cellulose and our latest innovation, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

