Coway's NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier Series Receives iF Design Award 2025 for Product Design

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that its NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier series has been honored by the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2025 in the Product Design category.

Founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., the iF Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design competitions, evaluating entries via five key criteria: idea, form, function, differentiation and sustainability.

Coway NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier Series

This recognition marks Coway's 18th consecutive year of receiving an iF Design Award, underscoring the company's global leadership in design innovation.

Some of the lauded features of the NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier series include the products' refined square tower structure and advanced air purification technologies. Equipped with a four-sided 4D filter for 360° air purification, the NOBLE Air Purifier 2.0 lineup is able to efficiently capture and circulate clean air throughout spaces of up to 133㎡. On the aesthetic front, the compact size and nature-inspired color swatches of the lineup allow the products to integrate into any interior while simultaneously enhancing décor seamlessly.

In addition to the NOBLE 2.0 Air Purifier Series, three other Coway products were also recognized at the iF Design Award in the Product Design category, with one such honoree being an upcoming water purifier tentatively named 'SWITCH' (P-2200N). 'SWITCH' offers versatile countertop and under-sink configuration options along with non-electric water purification capabilities. The company showcased the 'SWITCH' at Aquatech Amsterdam 2025, highlighting its innovative features to a global audience.

A Coway official said, "This award is a testament to Coway's commitment to innovative design and global competitiveness. We will continue to develop products that not only embody our unique design philosophy, but that also deliver exceptional experiences to our customers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

