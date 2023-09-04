Coway's Air and Water Purifiers Recognized at IDEA 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has once again demonstrated its exceptional design expertise by securing the Silver and Bronze awards and a Finalist nomination at the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2023.

Hosted annually by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA is a highly influential design awards program in North America. IDEA serves as a platform to recognize and celebrate design excellence, awarding products that pioneer innovative new ways to improve everyday life.

Multi-Action Air Purifier 2 (AP-1523D), the Silver Awardee at IDEA 2023

In this year's edition, Coway achieved an impressive feat by garnering three awards: the 'Multi-Action Air Purifier 2 (AP-1523D)' was honored with the Silver award, the 'Icon Max Free Water Purifier (CHP-4600N)' gained the Bronze award, and the 'Skin Plus Water Softener (BB-16/17A)' earned notable recognition as a Finalist.

Silver awardee, the Multi-Action Air Purifier 2 (AP-1523D) has received worthy recognition for its innovative circular design, characterized by a central aperture that improves airflow efficiency. The clever design element enables clean air to reach distances far further than the previous model. As a result, purification performance and overall efficiency have reached a new level. The real-time air quality indicators, displayed through a quartet of distinct color lights, give users an intuitive overview of air quality in their living spaces. The product has recently launched in South Korea and is also available in Malaysia, where it is marketed under the name 'Storm II Air Purifier.'

The recipient of the Bronze award, the Icon Max Free Water Purifier (CHP-4600N), stands out for its inventive design, which eliminates installation space limitations. Featuring an easily detachable water tank, users can place the water purifier where it suits them and their space best, rather than being limited by proximity to water pipes. With sleek 26-cm wide dimensions and a minimalist design defined by clean-cut lines, the unit seamlessly harmonizes with any surroundings. In addition, automatic UV sterilization boosts hygiene credentials, along with effortless disassembly for more convenient cleaning. The product is now available in Japan.

"We are committed to proactively identifying customers' latest needs to deliver products and user experience seamlessly tailored to real living spaces," remarked Hwang Jin-sang, Head of the Coway Design Center. "By adhering to a minimalist design approach that removes unnecessary elements, our goal is to optimize the inherent functionality of our products and consistently enhance the value we provide customers," he added.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200636/Image__Multi_Action_Air_Purifier_2__AP_1523D.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.