Coway Issues Official Statement Responding to Align Partners' Shareholder's Proposal

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has issued an official response to the shareholder's proposal of Align Partners Capital Management Inc. ("Align Partners").

Align Partners submitted its proposal to Coway via Seoul-based law firm Hannuri Law LLC on January 7th, before issuing its public shareholder letter on January 16th, 2025. The company then issued a response to the shareholder's proposal through Align Partners' law firm, Hannuri, on January 21st and simultaneously posted the response on the company's investor relations (IR) website.

The shareholder's proposal requested a dividend rate that represents approximately 90% of the company's consolidated net income.

This figure significantly exceeds the target shareholder return rate of 40% as outlined in Coway's shareholder return policy announced on January 6th, which takes into consideration the company's financial stability and long-term growth.

In its response, Coway reported the receipt of Align Partners' 90% dividend rate proposal and the details thereof to its board of directors and plans to submit it to the general meeting of shareholders as per due process. The company also stated that its own agenda on a shareholder return rate will be determined and submitted separately, following a comprehensive consideration of finalized financial statements, the progress of an external audit, and the company's proposed shareholder return rate of 40% as recently announced through its fair disclosure.

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, said, "We will make every effort to maximize shareholder value through continuous performance generation, and we ask for your continued trust and support for the company's sustained growth."

