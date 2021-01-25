Covid Changes Brit's Attitude Towards Death, Finds Prosperous Life

38% of Brits over 40 think Covid has made it easier to talk to their family about their death

But two thirds of parents still haven't talked to their own children about their wishes for when they die

60% of over 55s admitted to not having made any arrangements for when their time comes

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It seems the pandemic has enabled Brits to feel more comfortable to bring up the topic of "death" especially among the older generation.

A new survey of over 2000 Brits, carried out by Prosperous Life Prepaid Funeral Plans*, found that Covid-19 has changed attitudes towards talking about what will eventually happen to us all and enabled people to feel a little more comfortable about it.

Overall, 1 in 10 felt that Covid had enabled them to approach the conversation around death and felt it had made it more acceptable to discuss the subject with their family. In addition, 38% of over 40s stated that Covid had made it easier to bring up the topic and start to talk about their wishes when they die.

But despite this, over half (56%) of parents surveyed still found it hard to talk about what they wanted to happen upon their deaths with their own children. Overall, only 20% of the population felt comfortable about talking to their immediate family about preparations for when their time comes.

Indeed, a massive 72% of the population admitted to still not having made any preparations or arrangements for when they die and 60% of over 55s had nothing in place upon the event of their death. In addition, reiterating why it is good to talk about this subject, sadly, 65% of all those surveyed didn't know the wishes of their immediate family including whether they wanted to be cremated or buried.

The survey also highlighted a slight difference in attitude between the younger and older generations in relation to the "D" word. When asked if they were scared of the inevitable, 54% of under 35 year olds said they were compared to only 34% of over 55s.

Tracey Talbot, Commercial Director, at Prosperous Life said: "Talking about death is the last taboo and something that no one really wants to address. But it is essential that we have an open conversation with our families about what will eventually happen to us all. Covid, it seems, has helped to open up that conversation and will help families across the UK to be prepared for when the time comes to minimise stress at a what is a difficult time for all."

