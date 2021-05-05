COVID-19 Year 2020 Scrambled European Country Ranking Of Labour Market Performance, According to Professor Stijn Baert From Ghent University

This average obviously hides differences between EU countries. Most strikingly, in the Baltic states, the increase in percentage of unemployed is more than 1.5 percentage points and therefore substantial: Estonia (1.7 pp), Latvia (1.8 pp) and Lithuania (1.7 pp).

Furthermore only Romania (1.0 pp) and Sweden (1.2 pp) exhibit growth in their unemployment-to-population ratios in excess of 1 pp. Thereby, Sweden, often seen as a "model country" even drops to 23rd place by unemployment (out of 27 countries).

The research also looked at how inactive people were affected in 2020. While unemployed search for a job, this is not the case for inactive people. Focussing on them is important because some of the unemployed might have become discouraged, thereby partly masking the shift from employment to unemployment with a parallel shift from unemployment to inactivity.

Overall, the increase in inactive persons at the EU-27 level also remained rather limited. In 2019, 20.0% of the population was inactive; in 2020, that percentage rose to 20.3%—an increase of 0.3 pp. A small number but in absolute number of citizens, this still implies an increase by about 720,000 persons.

Again, we see important differences between countries. Inactivity rose more sharply in Southern Europe: Spain (1.1 pp), Italy (1.5 pp), Portugal (0.6 pp) and Greece (1.0 pp). Bulgaria (0.8 pp) and Ireland (0.8 pp) are also close to 1.0 pp increases in inactive persons.

Overall, the labour market of Poland experienced the most favourable evolution: despite the crisis, both the percentage of unemployed and inactive fell.

Does the small overall effect of COVID-19 year 2020 mean that the ominous reports at the start of COVID-19 should be classified as misconceptions?

"Not necessarily. The labour market almost always follows the pattern in economic growth at some distance. During the Financial Crisis, unemployment peaked about a year after the deepest decline in economic growth. If the current downturn in economic activity continues, it might not be possible to sustain the current level of labour hoarding, especially if support measures are removed. Much also depends on how the European countries deal with their accumulated debt: hard savings can be expected to deal an extra blow to the labour market, while well-considered investments could, through their multiplier effect, provide stimuli."

- Professor Stijn Baert

Info

Download the research article here. The used indicators of labour market health are explained in a new animated video.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502767/Ghent_University_2020_Employment.jpg

Contact:

Professor Stijn Baert

+32 486492752

stijn.baert@ugent.be

www.stijnbaert.eu

SOURCE Ghent University