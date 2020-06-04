COVID-19 Screening for Luxury Home Rentals Staff and Contractors in a Regional First

"The health and safety of guests is our number one priority. That's why we are rolling out a screening program to ensure that staff who interact with guests are regularly tested for COVID-19," said Rami Shamaa, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "We will also extend this mandatory testing to contractors who carry out cleaning or maintenance work in any Maison Privee properties," Mr Shamaa continued.

The Hecin COVID-19 IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit is an immunochromatographic assay for rapid, qualitative detection of COVID-19 IgM Antibody in human whole blood, serum, plasma and fingertip blood sample. The test is to be used as an aid in the diagnosis of coronavirus infection disease (COVID-19), which is caused by 2019-nCoV. It will be used alongside other precautionary measures including temperature checks, use of PPE and social distancing to protect staff and guests.

"Having a suite of measures, including rapid COVID-19 diagnostics, to ensure the health and safety of employees and staff is a regional first and we are very proud that Maison Privee is taking the lead on this in our industry," said Paul Mallee, Co-Founder and Managing Director.

These policies come as a welcome initiative representing the first use of such tests in Dubai's hospitality industry. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), testing is the best way to monitor and manage the pandemic until an effective coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

Other measures implemented by the company include a requirement for certification of all cleaning contractors by Dubai Municipality's Health & Safety Department. "All surfaces are thoroughly disinfected including all touch-points, such as light switches, remotes, door handles and kitchen utensils. It's very important that our guests feel safe staying with us, knowing that we're doing everything possible to reduce their risk of infection," says Mr Mallee.

About Maison Privee

Maison Privee is a rapidly growing short term property rental company, based in Dubai. Founded in 2017 by Rami Shamaa and Paul Mallee, Maison Privee is a hospitality company providing vacation and corporate rentals in Dubai that combine the service and convenience of a premium hotel with the privacy and comfort of home.

In April 2018, Maison Privee closed a Series A funding round at USD $4,000,000 and are now rapidly expanding their portfolio of properties.

Maison Privee hand pick luxury properties in the best locations and support them with extensive services to ensure that guests have the best possible experience with every stay.

Maison Privee is licensed by Dubai Department of Tourism Commerce & Marketing (DTCM) to register and manage properties.

