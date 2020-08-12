COVID-19 Pandemic to Invite Shining Prospects for Growth across Vials Market, TMR Projects Valuation of ~US$ 9.6 Bn by 2027-End

- The vials market may observe transformational growth across the forecast period of 2019-2027 due to the soaring demand across COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers and drug manufacturers

- Various features of vials such as contamination-free storage, extended shelf life, and others may lead the global vials market to record a CAGR of ~5 percent between 2019 and 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The vials market may sail smoothly on the waves of numerous growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The increasing demand for vials, especially across the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry, may bring extensive growth opportunities. The expansion of the vials market can be attributed to the escalating number of novel therapeutic drugs that are approved and have to be administrated through vials. In addition, cost-effectiveness and large-scale availability are also generating growth for the vials market.

Based on the exhaustive research carried out on various parameters of growth, the TMR analysts predict a CAGR of ~5 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global vials market was valued at ~US$ 908 mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 9.6 bn by 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense demand for vials and may continue to bring magnifying growth for the vials market. Furthermore, drugs like Remdesivir are in full demand across the globe and this aspect may generate exponential growth opportunities for the vials market.

Vials Market: From Analysts' Perspective

The analysts at Transparency Market Research predict a positive growth period for the global vials market. The avant-garde innovations in the pharmaceutical packaging industry may serve as a prominent growth aspect for the vials market according to the analysts. The analysts also highlight the emergence of advancements such as gamma-sterilized vials and stoppers that offer great convenience to the healthcare providers.

The analysts advise the manufacturers in the vials market to find ways for tackling the problem of delamination in glass vials due to sodium-borate volatilization.

Vials Market: Important Revelations

Patent expiration of numerous biologics are leading to the introduction of biosimilars, thus increasing the growth rate of vials market

High adoption of glass vials as compared to alternative containers to boost the growth rate of vials market

Vials with superior chemical resistance to gain substantial growth for the vials market

Use of boron-free glass for the production of vials to gain momentum across the forecast period of 2019-2027

Vials Market: Growth Dimensions

Immense support from the government through initiatives like Operation Warp Speed for expanding the production of vials is bringing great growth prospects for the vials market. The growing influence of vials in the healthcare sector may turn out to be a prominent growth aspect for the vials market.

Large-scale investments from various conglomerates are aiding in increasing the growth rate of the vials market

Expansion of vial production plants proving to be a great growth generator for the vials market

The use of vials for accurate dosage of medicines to patients may gain considerable growth for the vials market

Partnerships and joint ventures are bringing exponential growth for the vials market

How Can COVID-19 Pandemic Revolutionize Global Vials Market?

Prominent researchers across the globe are in the process of discovering a vaccine for optimizing the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The increasing fatalities around the world have also led to recommendations for drugs like Remdesivir effective in treating serious COVID-19 patients. The global demand for Remdesivir has eventually led to an increase in demand for vials.

The manufacturers in the vials market are also concentrating on creating specialized small glass vials to deliver potential coronavirus vaccines around the world. Governments and drug manufacturers are placing large orders across the globe worth millions. This aspect is leading the vial production companies to expand production capacities.

The use of new materials to manufacture vials is also gaining considerable momentum. For instance, Honeywell has decided to manufacture vials through Aclar thermoplastic film for meeting the shortage of glass due to the increase in demand for glass vials. Such advancements are expected to bring revolutionary growth for the vials market during the forecast period.

Global Vials Market: Segmentation

By Capacity

Up to 2 ml

3 ml – 5 ml

5 ml – 7 ml

8 ml and above

By Material

Glass

Plastic

Thermoplastics



Polypropylene





Polycarbonate





Poly Vinyl Chloride





HDPE



Thermosets



Urea





Formaldehyde





Phenol Formaldehyde





Melamine formaldehyde





Others

By End Use

Personal Care

Chemicals

Healthcare

Research Laboratory & Clinical Research



Drug Manufacturing



Hospitals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

