COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate Growth Prospects for Infection Prevention Devices Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR

- The growing number of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population may invite exceptional growth prospects for the infection prevention devices market across the assessment period of 2019-2027

- The global infection prevention devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing investments in the healthcare sector are expected to increase the growth rate of the infection prevention devices market. The rising influence of technological advancements in sterilization equipment and the escalating outsourcing of sterilization services may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the infection prevention devices market between 2019 and 2027.

Infection prevention or control is the process of eliminating microorganisms of all forms from surfaces and objects. These devices assure complete disinfection of a space or area. The advancements in the infection prevention sector are expanding its horizon to a great extent. Thus, all these aspects prove to be growth pillars for the infection prevention devices market.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after a thorough and scrutinized analysis, conclude that the global infection prevention devices market to expand at a CAGR of 6.0 percent through the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global infection prevention devices market was valued at ~US$ 15.4 bn in 2018.

The technological advancements across the infection prevention devices are the prime reason for surpassing the tipping point of growth. The heightening demand for infection prevention devices across various regions due to frequent cases of epidemics and pandemics may serve as prominent growth generators for the infection prevention devices market.

Infection Prevention Devices Market: From Analysts' Desk

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts expect the infection prevention devices market to observe a positive growth trajectory. The analysts shed light on the growing demand for infection prevention devices, especially in hospitals. The growing number of child care centers is also an important growth aspect of the infection prevention devices market according to the analysts.

The analysts expect North America to serve as a prominent growth contributor in terms of geographical dimensions. The consideration of various infection prevention device companies to expand their services across the U.S. may serve as a vital growth factor for the infection prevention devices market.

Key Findings of the Report

Ultraviolet Technology to Attract Considerable Growth Opportunities across Infection Prevention Devices Market

The growing influence of ultraviolet technology in the infection prevention devices sector may invite tremendous growth opportunities. The COVID-19 outbreak has led to increased use of these technologies for quick sterilization of various spaces and areas, especially the hospitals and clinics. The ultraviolet technology eliminates ~97 percent of pathogens. Thus, this aspect may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the infection prevention devices market.

For instance, the Mon Valley Hospital in Southwestern Pennsylvania installed an advanced UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer. It uses ultraviolet radiation technology to eliminate dangerous germs. Thus, such developments may accelerate the growth of the infection prevention devices market substantially.

Contactless Devices to Gain Traction during COVID-19 Pandemic

As the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic cast its ugly shadow across the globe, the demand for infection prevention devices, especially with contactless technology has increased considerably. Coronavirus spreads through surfaces and touching some surfaces frequently can lead to COVID-19 transmission. Thus, to prevent this factor, manufacturers are developing contactless technologies for infection prevention devices.

Infection Prevention Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Ongoing research and development activities are expected to unlock the growth potential of the infection prevention devices market extensively

The growing investments in the infection prevention devices market from various conglomerates and firms will further add extra stars of growth

The heightening prevalence of hospital-acquired infections will strengthen the growth prospects of the infection prevention devices market

