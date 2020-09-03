COVID-19 Lockdowns Lead to Surge in Snacking and Unlock New Growth Opportunities, North America to Dominate Snack Products Market, Opines TMR

As working from home and less outdoor visits are becoming the new normal, the trend of snacking due to maximum time spent at home is gaining considerable traction, thus inviting tremendous growth prospects for the snack products market



The global snack products market is prognosticated to record a promising CAGR between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pendulum of growth is likely to swing toward the positive side in terms of the growth of the snack products market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The COVID-19 lockdown has unlocked a plethora of opportunities for the snack products market to expand its footprint across numerous untapped regions and opportunities.

Based on the plethora of factors, the TMR (Transparency Market Research) analysts predict the global snack products market to expand at a promising CAGR through the assessment period of 2020-2030.

Snack products have acquired a prominent place in the households of a considerable populace across the globe due to the COVID-19 lockdown implementations and the lockdown extensions. The preference for 'indulgence-on-the-go' has increased due to the work-from-home mechanism, thus inviting extensive growth prospects for the snack products market. Furthermore, the change in traditional patterns of food consumption may also open a pathway of opportunities for innovations across the snack products market.

Snack Products Market: Key Findings

The vegan-snacks trend may gain considerable momentum across the forecast period

The focus on sustainability and brilliant food packaging may increase during the forecast period

North America may dominate the snack products market through the assessment period

may dominate the snack products market through the assessment period Asia Pacific may expand at a higher CAGR between 2020 and 2030

Snack Products Market: Growth Accelerators

A substantial rise in the disposable income across numerous countries, especially densely populated countries like India and China are pushing the snack products market toward growth.

and are pushing the snack products market toward growth. Collaborations between food delivery partners such as Swiggy and Zomato and players in the snack products market is helping in increasing the growth rate of snack products market

The popularity of the 'clean label' and allergen-free food products is laying a red carpet of growth for the snack products market

Preference of a large number of consumers for vegan snacks is further helping to fuel growth

Aggressive geographical expansion of the players in the snack products market is sowing the seeds of growth

Healthy Snacking Reigning Supreme over Snack Products Market

As the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic cast its ugly shadow across the globe, almost all countries around the world imposed lockdown restrictions. This led to a considerable chunk of the populace to stay at home. The demand for snacking witnessed a tremendous surge during these months, thus inviting growth opportunities.

However, sedentary work and being home for a maximum time led to a trend of increased body weight among many individuals. This aspect eventually led to switching consumer preferences from unhealthy snacking to healthy snacking. Therefore, the players in the snack products market are adopting this trend and launching new products that are tasty as well as healthy for the consumer.

Surging Popularity of Ready-to-eat Products

Ready-to-eat products are a preferred choice, especially among the millennial and Generation-Z category. The COVID-19 outbreak has strengthened the dynamics of the ready-to-eat segment further. Thus, the snack products market may derive expansive growth from ready-to-eat products.

Partnerships between online food delivery companies and players involved in the production of ready-to-eat food products are garnering immense growth for the snack products market. At the same time, the players are also forming agreements with hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world to cater to the rising demand.

The players in the snack products market are offering combos, discounts, cashback for multiplying the growth rate.

Snack Products Market: Segmentation

By Product

Ready-to-eat Products

Potato Specialty Products

Pellet Fries

Nachos

By Package

Retail Package

Bulk Package

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

