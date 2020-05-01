COVID-19 Impact on Medical Supplies Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ published a report titled, "COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market by Type (Intubation, Personal Protective Equipment, Infusion, Radiology, Wound Care Supplies), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2021". Based on their findings, the COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market size is projected to reach USD ~100 billion by 2021 from USD ~78 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of ~13.4%.

Growing awareness regarding environmental & personal hygiene leading to rising demand for disinfectants, an increasing number of emergency centers; hospital settings and ICUs during the Pandemic, increasing need of healthcare workers in hospitals and government camps & surveys, increased demand of PPE kits and n95 masks globally, growing demand for ventilation supplies for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients, and rising demand of diagnostic supplies for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158189339

The disinfectant type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the medical supplies market is segmented into intubation and ventilation supplies, disinfectant, personal protective equipment, diagnostic supplies, sterilization supplies, infusion and injectable supplies, dialysis supplies, wound care supplies, radiology supplies, and other medical supplies. The disinfectant segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for hand sanitizers, rising awareness about personal hygiene, increased consumption of disinfectant in healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the disinfectant market globally.

The hospitals end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end-users. The hospital segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing demand for hospital beds and intensive care units in countries with the increasing incidence of COVID-19, increasing demand for specialized staff such as infectious disease experts providers, respiratory therapists, and physicians and nurses who can provide intensive and critical care, increased consumption of personnel protective equipment within the hospital premises; and the increasing support from government and non-government organization to combat with COVID-19 are the major factors driving the demand and uptake of medical supplies in hospitals growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "COVID-19 impact on Medical Supplies Market"

97 – Tables

20 – Figures

150 – Pages

Request more details on:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=158189339

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2020, followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed mainly to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

The prominent players in the medical supplies market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Getinge Group (Sweden), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), among others.

Related Reports:

Surface Disinfectant Market By Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (In-house, Instrument), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic, Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2024

Sterilization Equipment Market By Product & Services (Instruments (Heat, Low temperature), Consumables & Accessories (Indicators, Lubricant), Services (E beam, Gamma)), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies)- Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/covid-19-impact-on-medical-supplies-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/covid-19-impact-on-medical-supplies.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets