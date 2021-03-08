COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Size To Reach $4.63 Billion By 2027, To Be Driven By Constant Growth in Delivery of Molecular Test Kits | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global COVID-19 detection kits market is estimated to arrive at USD 4.63 billion by 2027. It is anticipated to record 5.05% CAGR in the period of the forecast.

What are the Driving Factors for the COVID-19 Detection Kits Market?

The pandemic has caused, quite a lot of challenges to the universal healthcare systems. The diagnostics area is familiar, as one of the principal fundamentals of the efforts to control the spread and avoid its unfavorable global influences. Accordingly, companies are speeding up their production procedures to encounter the requirement for the reagents and kits, in addition to domestic tests kits, in this manner pouring the revenue in the market.

In spite of the cost and time associated challenges, molecular test remains the important technique of the revealing due to elevated specificity and sensitivity. Consequently, the kits for RT-PCR centered molecular analyze are observing a massive augmentation in demand, through the world. The constant growth in the delivery of the molecular test kits describes the towering demand for the COVID-19 detection kits

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which product/services to hold the largest market share?

In 2020, RT-PCR assay kits were expected to form the highest share of revenue .The majority of the commercially offered COVID-19 detection kits, depend on the reverse transcription-PCR method, due to its high-pitched sensitivity as well as specificity.

Which sample type is leading the market share?

As a result of the greater utilization of nasopharyngeal swabs, used for molecular testing, nasopharyngeal swabs (NP) were anticipated to lead the COVID-19 detection kits market, by holding above 45% revenue share; in 2020. The service givers are increasing their testing capacities, through signing an accord with swab manufacturers, for a mass delivery of the swabs.

Which end-use sector to dominate the market?

In 2020, the laboratories sector was expected to make up a 40% revenue share, resulting in its domination above further equivalent sectors. A steady rise in laboratory capability, by means of the growth in the range of testing in existing centers, in addition to the organization of new-fangled, high-powered laboratories, increases the acceptance of COVID-19 detection kits. Tactical coalition between the governments, manufacturing companies of the equipment, private laboratories as well as the public-health institutions, are able to step up such type of efforts.

Which region is anticipated to dictate the market?

North America is projected to observe the highest rate of enlargement, throughout the forecast period. Globally, the U.S. is the most terribly affected nation state, by means of the maximum number of COVID-19 cases, accounting for above 6 million cases, during the initial week of September 2020. As a result of this, regulatory organizations, like Health Canada and the U.S. FDA, are constantly giving way for the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) to corona virus test kits, to increase the testing capability. This powers the development of the regional COVID-19 detection kits market.

In 2020, by way of a 36.88% revenue share, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dictate the market. This is credited to the incessant rise in the cases of corona virus in Asian nations like India, a growth in the figure of diagnostic services, in addition to the achievement of mass testing programs, within the region. Chinese region Wuhan concluded the bulk testing of its 11 million persons and finished up with 206 sure asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, within the region, since June 2020.

Million Insights segmented the global COVID-19 detection kits market based on End Use, Mode, Sample Type, Product, and Region:

COVID-19 Detection Kits Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

RT-PCR Assay Kits



Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes

COVID-19 Detection Kits Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

Nasopharyngeal (NP) Swab



Oropharyngeal (OP) Swab



Nasal Swab



Others

COVID-19 Detection Kits Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

Decentralized or Point-of-Care (PoC) Testing



Centralized Testing (Non-PoC)

COVID-19 Detection Kits End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

Laboratories



Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers and Clinics



Others (Research Institutes & Direct-to-Consumers)

COVID-19 Detection Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Austria





Portugal





Sweden





Norway





Russia





Denmark





Poland





Switzerland





Turkey





Belgium





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





Philippines





Indonesia





Thailand





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Chile





Peru





Mexico



The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





Iran





Israel





UAE





Qatar





Iraq

Companies

Various companies for COVID-19 detection kits market are:



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Luminex Corporation



My lab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd.



DiaSorin



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Quidel Corporation



Abbott



Altona Diagnostics GmbH



Veredus Laboratories



Perkin Elmer, Inc.

