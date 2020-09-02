COVID-19 - Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) authorizes Dompé's REPAVID-19, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treatment of Severe Patients

10 Brazilian centers in São Paulo, Brasilia, Presidente Prudente, Sao José do Rio Preto, Varginha, Salvador de Bahia, Criciùma

The Phase 3 clinical study will be enlarged to the US

MILAN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA, has greenlighted Dompé's REPAVID-19, Clinical Trial of Reparixin for Treatment of Severe Covid-19 Patients.

Reparixin inhibits the action of interleukin 8 (IL-8), one of the inflammatory signaling proteins that is thought to be associated with the lung injury seen in patients with SARS-CoV2 infection. Consequently, this action is aimed to be useful in the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia patients. The treatment is based on Reparixin oral tablets 1200 mg TID till 21 days, in case of confirmed improvement after 7 days.

REPAVID-19 will enroll 48 for Phase 2, 111 for Phase 3 with severe COVID-19 pneumonia randomized 2:1 in the Phase 2, and the results will inform the study design for the Phase 3. The study involves a minimum of 10 Brazilian centers. Following successful completion of Phase 2, Dompé has prepared a rapid transition into a Phase 3 program, to begin once data from Phase 2 are positively evaluated, and to be extended to multiple US centers.

Repavid-19 sites list (City, State)

São Paulo (São Paulo)

- Instituto do Coração do Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina de São Paulo

- Hospital Vila Nova Star

Presidente Prudente (São Paulo)

- Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Presidente Prudente

Sao José do Rio Preto (São Paulo)

- Faculdade de Medicina de São José do Rio Preto

Varginha (Minas Gerais)

- Hospital Humanitas

Salvador (Bahia)

- Hospital da Cidade

- Hospital General Ernesto Simões Filho- SESAB

- Hospital São Rafael. Rede D'or São Luiz

Brasilia (Distrito Federal)

- Instituto D'or Pesquisa e Ensino

Criciùma (Santa Catarina)

- Sociedade Literária e Caritativa Santo Agostinho - Hospital São José

About Dompé

Dompé is a private, rapidly scaling global biopharmaceutical company founded in Milan, Italy. Today, Dompé employs more than 800 employees worldwide and maintains a US commercial operations hub in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as an R&D presence in Boston.

