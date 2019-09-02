Coveris Boosts Its Presence in the Pet Food Packaging Sector and Invests Heavily in the Neuwied (DE) and Firminy (FR) sites

VIENNA, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveris is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging solutions and is now extending its lead in pet food packaging still further.

Coveris is in a strategically strong position in the pet food packaging sector. It provides all kinds of packaging solutions from a single source, be that dry food, wet food or snacks. Coveris is one of the few players on the market to have the production capacity for the entire range of pet food packaging, from bags with various barrier properties, closure types and printing technologies to specialist Poly-clip solutions.

The company is streamlining its strategic focus under CEO Jakob A. Mosser's leadership and is now further boosting its alignment with this market segment.

Coveris is investing in expanding its capacity in assembly and cylinder engraving at its Neuwied, Germany site, which is a key element of its successful ongoing programme of improvements. These investments are to be completed by the end of 2019.

"Our management team in Neuwied has done sterling work in the last 12 months and further improved productivity and quality at our site. It gives me great pleasure to be able to support the Neuwied team with these new technologies and to provide our clients with even better service," says CEO Jakob A. Mosser of the investments.

One of Coveris' most highly specialised and best facilities for pet food are located in Firminy, France. Having started stand-up pouch production at the Firminy, France site in late 2018, Coveris will launch a new flat pouch system for dry food at this site in September 2019. "This means we will cover a wide range of products here, too, and be able to offer our clients the entire range of plastic and paper solutions," concludes Jakob A. Mosser.

