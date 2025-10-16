Covage announces its participation at Capacity Europe in London from October 21-23 and unveils its latest innovations

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covage will be present from October 21 to 23, 2025 at Capacity Europe, the flagship event for the European connectivity and digital infrastructure ecosystem, to be held at the Intercontinental - The O2, stand 611, in London.

Stéphanie Lynch-Habib, recently appointed Managing Director at Covage to succeed Aymeric de Cardes, will take part in discussions with international players in the sector to present Covage's connectivity projects in France and reinforce its presence on the international market.

" This presence at Capacity Europe reaffirms Covage's determination to consolidate its position as a committed player on the international market and to offer innovative and reliable solutions, adapted to the growing connectivity needs of businesses ", underlines Stéphanie Lynch-Habib, Managing Director, Covage

The show will also be an opportunity to highlight and present several key innovations recently developed by Covage:

XGS-PON technology, included in Covage's fiber optic catalog, for even higher-performance connectivity on a network dedicated to businesses and local authorities, with symmetrical throughput of up to 8Gbs

BIA, our new FTTH-based Internet access offering, offers operators professional Internet access up to 8Gbs symmetrical with SLAs dedicated to the enterprise market.

The new Espace Client COVAGE, is a new-generation digital portal offering a single access point for centralizing all information and interactions with Covage, including precise building mapping, simplified management and express onboarding for operator customers.

Details: Covage Stand 611 Date: October 21 to 23 Location: Intercontinental - The O2 - 1 Waterview Dr, London SE10 0TW, United Kingdom

About Covage

Covage is France's 3rd largest infrastructure operator in the business market. It is the only wholesale operator able to offer the full range of fiber and 5G solutions, exclusively dedicated to the enterprise market. More than 200 operators rely on our networks to deliver value-added broadband connectivity solutions to businesses and public sites. The Covage network serves 150,000 end customers and covers 70% of French businesses with dedicated fiber (FTTO) and 75% with shared fiber (FTTH Pro).

With a multi-year investment plan worth 150 million euros to open up new areas, Covage aims to make 100% of businesses eligible in the long term. As a national operator, Covage relies on 380 employees and more than 20 branches to provide a local service.

www.covage.com - Twitter: @Covage_News - Linkedin Covage

Media contacts:

Axelle Thomas - axelle.thomas@covage.com

Danièle Finan - daniele.finan@covage.com

