Course5 Intelligence to Drive AI-based Research Operations for Hall & Partners

SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic brand consultancy, Hall & Partners, has signed up with global analytics and insights leader, Course5 Intelligence, to enable AI-driven research operations using Course5's proprietary platform, Optimizer Suite. The use of Optimizer Suite is expected to significantly reduce turnaround time and operational costs of market research, and build additional efficiencies over time due to the program's self-learning algorithms. Optimizer Suite will be a source of competitive advantage for its users through speed to market, customer satisfaction and profitability.

Course5' Optimizer Suite platform uses AI technologies like deep learning and natural language processing to automate and accelerate the entire research operations chain from questionnaire design and survey programming to data processing, OE coding, and reporting. The platform's survey programming module itself will cut weeks out of the survey scripting time with intelligent parsing of questionnaires, automated error-free scripting, and XML output compatible with any of the leading survey hosting platforms. Hall & Partners are seeking to accelerate their research turnaround time by 30%-40% in the immediate engagement, with increased efficiency over time as the platform self-learns their research formats and connects more and more of the research value chain.

Andy Waller, Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hall & Partners, said: "We are constantly looking at clever ways to deliver insights faster for our clients and Optimizer Suite promises to be a real game-changer. One of the most exciting advantages of an AI approach like this is that it is constantly learning, delivering genuine continuous improvement and increased value for our clients."

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said: "We believe that the market research value chain is ripe for disruption by leveraging AI. Market research processes have their own nuances which present challenges using conventional technology. However, by training our AI algorithms on historical data, we are able to solve this problem. We are thrilled that Hall & Partners have adopted Optimizer Suite. We have been working with them for a long time and have always found them to be future-focused and keen to innovate."

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands. Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through 360-degree data convergence and actionable insight. Course5's Digital and Research AI product suites and solution frameworks are backed by deep domain experience and leverage artificial intelligence and state-of-the-art technology.

Hall & Partners is a strategic brand consultancy powered by data and insight. They are the largest research consultancy within the Omnicom Group and have been working with some of the world's biggest brands for over 25 years, turning data and research into actionable insight and future-facing strategies for growth. Hall & Partners helps shape brands through disciplined strategic thinking which acts as a driving force to extract hidden insights from the data.

