Course5 Intelligence Gets Gold Competency Status for Microsoft's Data Analytics Cloud Stack

SEATTLE, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Analytics, Insights and AI leader, Course5 Intelligence, today announced that it has achieved Gold Competency status for Microsoft's suite of key Data Analytics products – Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Microsoft R Server, Microsoft HD Insight, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Machine Learning. Gold Competency is Microsoft's highest level of partner certification reserved for the top one percent of Microsoft's elite partners worldwide who have demonstrated expertise and proven skills with specific Microsoft technology or services.

The competency attainment reflects Course5's proficiency in helping clients leverage the Microsoft stack to drive analytics and AI powered digital transformation.

Ashwin Mittal, CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, "Course5 Intelligence has proven to be a trusted partner in strategy and implementation at varied stages of data maturity and digital transformation. We enable clients to improve speed and 'actionability' of insights through application of technology, Applied AI and Machine Learning techniques."

Course5 Intelligence enables pan-organization capabilities for digital transformation and applied AI across business use cases.

About Course5 Intelligence

Course5 Intelligence drives digital transformation for businesses through Analytics, Insights, and Artificial Intelligence. The company helps organizations make the most effective strategic and tactical decisions related to their customers, markets, and competition at the rapid pace that the digital business world demands.

Course5 Intelligence creates value for businesses through synthesis of a variety of data and information sources in a 360-degree approach, solution toolkits and frameworks for specific business questions, deep industry and domain expertise, Digital Suite and Research AI Suite to accelerate solutions, application of state of the art AI and next-generation technologies for cognitive automation and enhanced knowledge discovery, and a focus on actionable insight.

