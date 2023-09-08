Coupette Bartender Klára Kopčiková announced as UK Finalist in ELIT Masters Global Cocktail Competition

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klára Kopčiková from Coupette, one of The World's 50 Best Bars, has been announced as the UK ELIT Masters Finalist in ELIT Vodka's 2023 Global Cocktail Competition. The UK Final was held on 4th September at world-renowned Scarfes Bar at The Rosewood in London, home of the 2022 Global ELIT Master, Arturo Burzio. Runners up were Jeanne Mathieu from Hide Below in second place, and Daniel Voroneanu from Project Halcyon Distillery in Manchester in third place.

As a 12-time platinum award-winning vodka and advocate of social responsibility, ELIT Vodka launched its ELIT Masters Freeze Martini Global Cocktail competition in June. This year saw the biggest number of global competition entries to date, with bartenders from over 20 countries competing for the title of Global ELIT Master 2023, displaying creativity and dedication to the art of cocktail making, by creating the best Freeze Martini.

Klára will be heading to the Final in Athens to go head-to-head with the best bartenders from around the globe at the Athens Bar Show on 7th November 2023, hosted by award- winning bartender and Global ELIT Masters Ambassador, Jack Sotti. The distinguished judges at the Global Final include Ago Perrone, one of the most prominent figures on the mixology scene globally and Director of Mixology at The Connaught in London's Mayfair and Sandrae Lawrence, Editor of The Cocktail Lovers.

The winner in Athens will be named Global ELIT Master 2023 and will have VIP bartender guest shifts in three different countries in 2024, visiting top bars and learning from the best. They will also have an ELIT cooperation agreement for the year.

Klára's winning creation, What House Gives, achieved the judges' necessary criteria: creativity, sustainability, talent and expertise by creating the best Freeze Martini. Entrants were judged on their creation's appeal, aesthetic, along with the story behind the cocktail and also offered a sustainability bonus if their recipe included a sustainably sourced or made ingredient.

Klára's Freeze Martini includes 50ml ELIT Vodka switched with strawberry and coriander Lillet Blanc and 10ml Greek Yoghurt washed Tomato Water.

The 10 UK ELIT Masters Finalists were:

Klára Kopčiková - Coupette, London

Jeanne Mathieu - Hide Below, London

- Hide Below, Daniel Voroneanu - Project Halcyon Distillery, Manchester

Francesco Pittalà - The Malt Lounge & Bar, London

Jacopo Maggi - The Nomad Hotel, London

- The Nomad Hotel, Samuel Page - Sexy Fish, London

- Sexy Fish, Giuseppe Destefano - Nipperkin at 20 Berkeley, London

- Nipperkin at 20 Berkeley, Andras Forray - Maison Assouline , London

, Carlos Garcia Picon - Lusin Mayfair , London

- , Alex Young - Ginger Viking, Blandford Forum, Dorset

The UK ELIT Masters Judges were:

Jack Sotti - Global ELIT Masters Ambassador

Sandrae Lawrence - The Cocktail Lovers

- The Cocktail Lovers Arturo Burzio - 2022 Global ELIT Master, Scarfes Bar

UK winner, Klára Kopčiková, says: "I really wanted to enter this competition because vodka martinis are my forté, my secret lover, my death row drink. My creativity was running dry until I saw one of my colleagues almost throw away some strawberry pulp and leaf he had left after juicing. Lightbulb moment! I started running around our kitchen, finding bits and pieces that I thought would work together and later that night, this little drink was born."

Judge Sandrae Lawrence, Founder of The Cocktail Lovers commented, "It was an absolute pleasure but also difficult to judge such inventive, inspiring and delicious drinks created by such an array of talented and inspiring bartenders. Klára won by a whisper, not only because her drink was clever and creative, but she included the right amount of brand knowledge, highlighted a female-led side of the brand that doesn't get spoken about and brought her own culture into the mix by using up 'leftovers' as the basis for her drink, so ticking the sustainability side of the brief to great effect."

To learn more about ELIT MASTERS 2023, follow on Instagram @elitmastersuk and #ELITMASTERS2023 across social channels. For more information about ELIT Vodka visit https://elitvodka.com/

