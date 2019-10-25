Coupa is Recognized as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure to Pay Suites

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-users who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product for Procure-to-Pay

SAN MATEO, California, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced it was named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Suites . Gartner defines Procure-to-Pay Suites as sets of integrated solutions with processes that may be called transactional or operational procurement.

"We are humbled to be named a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Suites as we believe it is a clear endorsement from our customers that we've built a world-class platform that is delivering measurable business value," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "We are maniacally focused on ensuring customer success and continuing our mission to empower the BSM community spend smarter together."

Coupa has also received research recognition from Gartner, as it was named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the fourth consecutive time. In this report, Coupa was positioned in the Leaders quadrant and placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

The Gartner document is available upon request from Coupa. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

