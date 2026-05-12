Coupa Acquires Rossum to Accelerate End-to-End Autonomous Spend Management

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today announced it has acquired Rossum, the AI-first market leader in intelligent document processing (IDP). The acquisition builds on a partnership that automates complex invoicing for Accounts Payable (AP) teams to extend IDP capabilities across the entire Coupa portfolio enabling autonomous spend management with agentic AI.

Coupa Acquires Rossum

Customers already gain incredible value from Rossum's embedded capabilities in the Coupa platform for AP. Now they will get the opportunity to leverage Rossum's IDP technology—powered by a specialized transactional large language model (T-LLM)—for faster processing, meaningful cost savings, and greater data control in complex invoicing across direct and indirect spend.

Rossum brings a purpose-built, AI-first architecture that moves beyond legacy OCR technology. Its transactional intelligence is powered by a proprietary domain-specific model trained on tens of millions of documents, continuously learning from each customer's unique document set to accelerate time-to-value. Combined with Coupa's Navi agentic fleet, customers gain the full benefits of IDP across their entire source-to-pay process.

"Rossum changes the game entirely. As a strong partner since 2024, we know there is incredible value in bringing the two companies together across the entire source-to-pay function.," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "The combined value of Coupa and Rossum has been proven in AP and invoicing, and we see massive future value in applying Rossum's T-LLM and AI-first technology across the Coupa platform. We've been able to deliver over $300 billion in customer savings over the past 20 years. With Rossum, we believe we can help them save the next $300 billion in five with a system of decision and intelligence that is unrivaled."

"Joining Coupa is the natural evolution of a years-long partnership built on a shared AI-first culture. By combining our proprietary T-LLM transactional intelligence with Coupa's massive $10T data set, we are well positioned to create immediate customer value and fundamentally change how the world buys and sells," said Tomáš Gogár, Rossum CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited to join Coupa, especially at this critical acceleration of how businesses use and adopt AI."

Attendees at Coupa's flagship annual event, Inspire, will have a chance to learn more about the power of combining Coupa and Rossum in the Expo Hall and informative sessions.

Register for our June 9th webinar to learn more about how Coupa x Rossum can supercharge Source-to-Pay for you.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as counsel to Coupa with respect to the transaction.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal advisor to Rossum.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Celebrating its 20 year anniversary, Coupa uses its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset to bring evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Rossum

The foundational platform for supply chain paperwork automation, enabling global enterprises to master their most complex document flows across both goods and services supply chains. Rossum leads the charge in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP). Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to global enterprises. Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data.

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