Countdown to International Luxury Hotel Association INSPIRE Prague: Leaders in Luxury Hospitality Redefine the Future of Experience, Design, and Resilience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With just three weeks until the International Luxury Hotel Association's (ILHA) INSPIRE Europe Conference, the global luxury hospitality community is preparing to gather in Prague, November 12–13 at the Congress Centre of the Czech National Bank. The 15th edition of INSPIRE will welcome 300+ industry executives and 60+ speakers for two days of strategy, insight, and global networking.

Keynote: For Goodness Sake. Relax!

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, will deliver a keynote address exploring how the luxury hospitality experience is evolving in a world defined by constant change. Hyde will share insights into redefining guest expectations through authenticity, calm, and creativity — emphasizing the return to emotional connection and service excellence.

Aligning Capital and Culture

The panel Aligning Capital and Operations with Lifestyle: Understanding the New Luxury Consumer will bring together leading voices from global hotel development and investment:

Miguel Martins , Head Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts





, Head Development Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts Audun Lekve , CEO, 1912 Hotels





, CEO, 1912 Hotels Robert Walters , CIO, Global Asset Solutions





, CIO, Global Asset Solutions Brigitte Gruber, Managing Partner, Austria, Horwath HTL





The discussion will explore how lifestyle-driven design, purpose-led brands, and investment agility are shaping the next era of luxury hospitality.

Resilient Luxury: Reinventing Procurement Strategy for Uncertain Times

Sponsored by Avendra International, this session examines how procurement strategy can future-proof operations while maintaining brand integrity and quality.

Helena Hons Valtrova , General & Sales Manager, The Emblem Hotel





, General & Sales Manager, The Emblem Hotel Tina Norden , Principal, Conran and Partners





, Principal, Conran and Partners Katherine Elardo , Vice President, Global Procurement, Trump Hotels





, Vice President, Global Procurement, Trump Hotels Melissa McCormack, Senior Director, Global Opportunities – Europe, Avendra International





Luxury Hotel Design: Resilience, Value, and Strategic Growth

Design leaders will explore how architecture and aesthetics shape guest experience, operational performance, and long-term brand equity.

Barbara Wiethoff , Partner, JOI-Design





, Partner, JOI-Design Tina Norden , Principal, Conran and Partners





, Principal, Conran and Partners Henning Matthiesen , Founder & CEO, Mattiesen Consulting





, Founder & CEO, Mattiesen Consulting Felicity Black-Roberts , Senior Vice President, Development, EAME, Hyatt Hotels





, Senior Vice President, Development, EAME, Hyatt Hotels Tarek Hegazy , Principal & Creative Director, Living Design





, Principal & Creative Director, Living Design James Dilley, Architect & Director, Jestico + Whiles





Global Connection, Local Focus

Following Prague, ILHA will host INSPIRE USA, December 10–11 at Resorts World Las Vegas, welcoming over 1,000 industry professionals and 120+ speakers. Together, the two INSPIRE events create a global platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration across luxury hospitality.

Join Us

Registration is open for both events. Save 25% with summer savings by registering today:

Prague (Nov 12–13, 2024) : inspire.ilha.org/eu





: Las Vegas (Dec 10–11, 2024): inspire.ilha.org/us



About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

