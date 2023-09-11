Countdown Begins for Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe - The World's Largest Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Trade Fair

BREMEN, Germany, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun for the world's largest hydrogen technology trade event, the Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe, set to take place at Messe Bremen, Germany, on September 27th and 28th. The third edition of the annual event is completely sold-out exhibition space and will feature more than 550 exhibitors from around the globe, firmly establishing itself as the premier platform for the latest advancements in low-carbon hydrogen technologies and solutions.

Anticipation is building as over 10,000 industry professionals, researchers, investors, and stakeholders are expected to attend, making it an unmissable opportunity for those seeking to explore the forefront of clean energy solutions. With its annual presence in Bremen, the Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe has become the must-attend hydrogen energy event of the year.

The event offers attendees the chance to experience the cutting-edge innovations from industry-leading solution providers. Notable names such as Siemens Energy, Air Liquide, Baker Hughes, Evonik, Air Products, ABB, E.ON, Shell, Aramco, and ExxonMobil will showcase their latest contributions to the field, demonstrating their commitment to shaping the future of hydrogen technology.

Charlie Brandon, the event director, expressed his excitement for this year's edition, stating, "This year's event is set to be our largest yet! Last year's success and the surge in demand for exhibitor space highlight the growing interest and significance of the hydrogen sector. With over 200 new exhibitors joining us this year and a total exhibition area spanning 25,000 square meters of gross space, we are thrilled to welcome everyone to Bremen at the end of September."

In addition to the Hydrogen Technology Expo, this event will also be hosted alongside the Carbon Capture Technology Expo and the Electric & Hybrid Aerospace conference. This dynamic combination makes September 27th and 28th a pivotal period for Europe, as it will be one of the largest gatherings dedicated to showcasing innovative technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions in challenging sectors such as steel and cement production, chemical and plastics processing, mobility and the aviation industry.

For industry professionals, entry to all three events is complimentary. Alternatively, attendees can upgrade their entry pass to gain access to six concurrent conferences featuring over 200 esteemed industry speakers. Further information about Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe, and how to register, can be found on the website: www.hydrogen-worldexpo.com

