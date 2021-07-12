Could This Rare Gas Be The Next Commodity To Boom

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tech may be in for a major crisis in the coming months, all because of a global shortage virtually nobody's talking about. And it has nothing to do with the shortages we've seen worldwide in everything from computer chips to lumber to chicken wings. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR).

This supply squeeze runs far deeper and has the potential to crush major blue-chip companies if the situation doesn't dramatically improve soon. That's because Big Tech companies like Amazon, Alphabet, and Netflix all depend on this gas to keep their servers running around the clock.

The supply crunch has helped junior producers, like Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V – ARGYF), to raise over $100 million across the industry over the last year. It's also sent share prices parabolic for an average of 500% gains across these producers.

High-Grade Discovery Found in the Heart of Helium Country

With the demand for helium continuing to rise and the world's biggest supplier in the industry moving out, it's created the perfect recipe for a boom for small helium producers. And Avanti just made a major announcement that has the potential to make them a huge player in the United States market.

Their world-class team just announced that they're working to acquire the helium rights to approximately 62,000 acres of land in Montana. And their neighbors have shown grades of up to 2% Helium and 96% Nitrogen in multiple targets nearby. And now, Avanti Energy has discovered several closed structural highs reaching up to 170m of relief on the property for which they're set to acquire a license.

After doing a detailed analysis of both the property and the surrounding area, they were so confident in what they saw that they offered to buy licenses for roughly 50,000 acres of land. That makes it nearly 5x the size of their entire land portfolio before the acquisition of the license.

While many aren't yet aware of the looming helium crisis, potential discoveries like these could be crucial for Big Tech and other major blue-chip companies in the near future.

Supply Squeeze Putting Big Tech in a Pinch

Avanti's (AVN.V – ARGYF) announcement could have tremendous implications as we're in the middle of the biggest supply squeeze we've seen in years. And it's all surrounding a chemical that the entire world relies upon.

Without sufficient helium for these companies, it could mean no internet, no computers or cell phones, no computer chips for the latest vehicles, and no MRIs for those who desperately need them.

For over seven decades, the US Federal Helium Reserve (FHR) has provided roughly 40% of the world's helium supply. The supply has been slowly dwindling for years… And in September, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is set to auction off the rest of the helium to the private markets.

That could send helium prices sky-high...This is why with helium demand now set to outpace supply until at least 2025, the race is on for junior helium producers to make new discoveries to even the score.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been one of Big Tech's most steadfast adopters of green energy. And that's largely due to to Steve Jobs' incredible vision. From data centers to the company's products and even the packaging, Apple has committed to a greener tomorrow in a big way, and its doing so with the help of renewable energy, alternative fuels and sustainable materials. As one of Big Tech's leaders in sustainability, Apple will be a company to watch as new materials are introduced into the energy mix.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

is an American multinational corporation that engages in the Internet, technology, and media industries. Alphabet has been a public company since 2004, when it was created as a subsidiary of Google. It became its own entity in 2015 with the introduction of its new parent company Alphabet which replaced Google as its corporate umbrella. Alphabet is also going all in on its green energy objectives, powering data facilities with hydrogen and other renewable sources.

"We are committed to doing our part. Sustainability has been a core value for us since Larry and Sergey founded Google two decades ago. We were the first major company to become carbon neutral in 2007," CEO Sundar Pichai explained.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

is one of the world's largest and most powerful companies. They are known for their Windows operating system, Xbox gaming console, Office suite, and Microsoft Surface tablet series. A few years ago, the company announced a major reorganization to focus on three areas: intelligent cloud services; intelligent edge experiences; and more personal computing experiences. These changes were made as a result of Satya Nadella's vision for "cloud-first, mobile-first" technology strategy back in July 2014 when he took over as CEO from Steve Ballmer who has been at the helm since 2000.

Microsoft has made great strides in green energy. One of the latest innovations is a Microsoft data center that will use an innovative process to convert carbon dioxide into fuel, called "carbon capture and conversion."

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) is a company that offers space flights for civilians. They offer the opportunity to visit space and experience weightlessness, among other things. Virgin Galactic has partnered with several celebrities in order to promote their business, including Justin Bieber and Ashton Kutcher.

Virgin Galactic ushered in a new kind of space race when it went public through a SPAC at the end of 2019. Since then, there has been a wave of similar space companies, with investors writing blank checks to try to cash in on the new industry.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is an aerospace and defense company that was founded in 2003. They have a variety of services, including satellite development, space robotics, and earth observations. One of their most well-known products is the Canadarm2 robotic arm for the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS has been operational since 1998 with more than 100 missions to date.

By: Jessica Thiel

