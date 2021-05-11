Cotton Traders Chooses Dynamic Yield to Unify Customer Experience

Trusted British clothing company aims to streamline its personalisation efforts with end-to-end experience optimisation platform

LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the Experience Optimisation platform, today announced that Cotton Traders, the trusted British clothing company, has selected its A/B testing and personalisation technology to provide a more tailored customer journey online. Cotton Traders, whose digital footprint has increased significantly over the past twelve months, selected Dynamic Yield to unify its marketing stack for the creation of one holistic dataset from which to power truly cohesive and individualised experiences.

"If we wanted to fully capitalise on the influx of online traffic, we needed to integrate our marketing platforms rather than taking a fragmented approach," said Paul Hurst, Head of Digital at Cotton Traders. "With Dynamic Yield, we're now able to optimise our efforts from a single location, which allows us to increase our experience velocity – an important factor for the agility of our team, especially while working remotely."

Of the numerous vendors evaluated during its selection process, Cotton Traders sought a solution that would allow them to:

Capture real-time behaviour on-site and combine it with information gathered from across the technology stack, including CRM data.

Algorithmically match visitors with personalised recommendations, offers, and content based on automatically generated user affinity profiles.

Leverage a library of pre-built experience templates and recommendation widgets to reduce time to market and accelerate time to value.

Maximise margins and reduce costs by analysing online and offline segments to determine the optimal promotional strategy for each.

Experiment with different recommendation strategies and merchandising rules to increase the revenue generated from visitors across the site.

Inject and test social proof messaging across product detail pages to drive shoppers further down the funnel and increase purchase rates.

"It's been amazing to watch how Cotton Traders' continued investment in digital has inspired a new generation of shoppers for the brand," said Alex Philpott, Sales Director at Dynamic Yield - UK & Nordics. "With their vision for a more personalised experience, and now the technology that will enable them to execute against it seamlessly and efficiently, we anticipate nothing short of amazing to come from their team."

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalised, optimised, and synchronised digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimisation platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

About Cotton Traders

Founded by former England national rugby union team captains, Fran Cotton and Steve Smith, Cotton Traders has been producing high-quality clothing ranges since 1987. With over 32 years' experience the brand is the fashion force that offers affordable and timeless clothing to suit every aspect of life.

Passionate about quality, all pieces in the Cotton Traders collection are designed to be lived in and loved for a long time, promising style that lasts. The brand goes to great lengths to source skin-kind cotton that's naturally breathable and comfortable.

No matter your age, or shape, Cotton Traders don't discriminate. Inspiring individuality from capsule pieces to classic designs they guarantee that there's an outfit for everyone - from those ladies that lunch to the dedicated dog walkers.

Find the style of your life at Cotton Traders.

