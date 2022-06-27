Cotton On sponsors Australian Tennis Star, Thanasi Kokkinakis

Kokkinakis' energetic, down-to-earth, and confident style is a perfect match for the iconic Australian brand, which hopes will take its footprint in Men's Activewear to the next level

Cotton On Menswear General Manager, Dom Ralton, says: "We are extremely excited to announce this global partnership with Thanasi and are honoured to welcome him to the Cotton On family. Thanasi is an incredible athlete and with his no-fuss, laid-back attitude, he is a perfect representation of our brand values. We are looking forward to watching this partnership unfold on and off the court."

Cotton On is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that offers on-trend apparel and accessories. In November 2019, Cotton On launched its all-new Men's Activewear range, bridging the gap between lifestyle and performance, with a key focus on fun, unique prints, as you will see on Kokkinakis throughout the partnership and in all of his upcoming tournaments.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with one of Australia's most iconic brands, Cotton On. I have been a big fan of their active range and have been wearing their shorts for some time now. I feel a natural connection with the brand and am looking forward to working with the team." said Kokkinakis

Thanasi will take the court at Wimbledon in an all-white Cotton On kit, including the bestselling Active Tech Shorts that were featured in his win at the 2022 Australian Open.

