Cott Announces Acquisition of Viteau, Increasing its Density in the Netherlands

TORONTO, Ontario and TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB) (the "Company" or "Cott"), a leading provider of home and office bottled water delivery services in North America and Europe and a leader in custom coffee roasting for the U.S. food service industry, today announced that Eden Springs, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, acquired Viteau International B.V ("Viteau").

The acquisition of Viteau, a leading supplier of bottled water and point-of-use filtration services in the Netherlands, strengthens Eden Springs' density in the region to include 6,500 machines on location, 4,000 of which are bottled water coolers and 2,500 are point-of-use filtration.

"Viteau is one of the leading water suppliers in the Netherlands and has built a strong reputation with their customers," said Antonio Alarcon, President of Eden Springs Continental Europe. "This acquisition strengthens our commercial customer base and further leverages our leading market position in the region. We are pleased to welcome Viteau's customers to the Eden Springs platform and look forward to supplying their hydration needs."

"We are pleased that our customers will continue to receive high quality products and service from Eden Springs," said Benno Kuijf, owner of Viteau. "The strength of the Eden Springs platform and their commitment to excellence made Eden Springs the perfect choice to continue serving our customers."

For more information on the hydration solutions Eden Springs offers, please visit www.edensprings.com.

ABOUT COTT CORPORATION

Cott is a water, coffee, tea, extracts and filtration service company with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European home and office bottled water delivery industry and a leader in custom coffee roasting, blending of iced tea, and extract solutions for the U.S. foodservice industry. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers or delivery points across North America and Europe supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, restaurant chains, hotels and motels, small and large retailers, and healthcare facilities.

Website: www.cott.com

ABOUT EDEN SPRINGS

Eden Springs is Europe's leading provider of workplace drinks solutions, offering a complete, one-stop service to meet every organization's water and coffee needs. Eden supplies integrated water and coffee service solutions to over 800,000 customers in 18 countries, including a broad range of bottle-fed water coolers, plumbed-in water coolers and small pack bottles as well as hot beverages solutions including coffee machines, high quality coffee, tea and other accessories. Eden Springs has been a part of Cott Corporation since 2016.

For Media: Cynthia Millane, Corporate Communications, Tel: +1 (813) 421-9867, Communications@cott.com; For Investors: Jarrod Langhans, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 (813) 313-1732, Investorrelations@cott.com

Related Links

http://www.cott.com



SOURCE Cott Corporation