COTHM Pakistan and MindHYVE.ai™ Forge Strategic Partnership to Pioneer AI-Powered Hospitality Education

LAHORE, Pakistan, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM Pakistan) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MindHYVE.ai™, to usher in a new era of AI-powered learning and academic innovation in Pakistan's tourism and hospitality sector.

The collaboration will see MindHYVE's ArthurAI™ adaptive learning platform deployed across COTHM's national network of campuses, transforming classroom instruction into personalized, data-driven, and future-ready education experiences.

COTHM Pakistan × MindHYVE.ai™ — Redefining Hospitality Education with the Power of AI

"The hospitality industry contributes over 6% of Pakistan's GDP and employs nearly four million people. Integrating AI into hospitality education ensures our graduates are not just employable but globally competitive," said Ahmad Shafiq, CEO & Founder of COTHM Pakistan.

Under the agreement, COTHM and MindHYVE will collaborate on:

Personalized learning paths for more than 12,000 students across Pakistan, using ArthurAI™ to tailor content by learner profile, language, and career goal.





for more than 12,000 students across Pakistan, using ArthurAI™ to tailor content by learner profile, language, and career goal. AI-driven faculty enablement , offering teachers real-time analytics and automated course-design assistance projected to reduce lesson-planning time by up to 70%.





, offering teachers real-time analytics and automated course-design assistance projected to reduce lesson-planning time by up to 70%. Learning-outcome analytics that track engagement and skill-mastery rates, allowing continuous program optimization based on live institutional data.





that track engagement and skill-mastery rates, allowing continuous program optimization based on live institutional data. Localization & compliance modules ensuring cultural and linguistic alignment for Pakistan's diverse student base and adherence to national education standards.

"COTHM's commitment to vocational excellence aligns with our mission to redefine learning through intelligent systems," said Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. "With ArthurAI™, we expect measurable improvements in student engagement, educator efficiency, and institutional innovation."

Global trends underscore the importance of this initiative:

The World Travel & Tourism Council projects Pakistan's hospitality sector to add 1.5 million new jobs by 2030.





UNESCO estimates that AI adoption in education can improve learner outcomes by 15–25% through adaptive personalization.





Aligned with global adaptive learning benchmarks, systems like ArthurAI™ have demonstrated up to 20% improvements in learner engagement and progression rates.

Through this partnership, COTHM becomes the first hospitality institution in South Asia to embed Agentic AI-driven pedagogy into vocational curricula, setting a new benchmark for regional education innovation.

The collaboration will commence with a phased national deployment of the ArthurAI™ platform across select COTHM campuses in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad—reaching an initial 2,000 students and 150 faculty members in the first implementation wave.

This foundational phase will focus on:

Faculty enablement and training , ensuring educators fully leverage AI-assisted analytics and adaptive course design.





, ensuring educators fully leverage AI-assisted analytics and adaptive course design. Curriculum transformation , integrating ArthurAI™'s personalized learning architecture within COTHM's academic framework.





, integrating ArthurAI™'s personalized learning architecture within COTHM's academic framework. Performance analytics, tracking engagement, learning progression, and instructional efficiency through real-time dashboards.

Insights and metrics from this deployment will directly inform a national-scale expansion across COTHM's 16 campuses, establishing a unified, AI-powered academic model that can be replicated across the region's vocational education sector.

Strategic oversight will be provided by a joint governance council chaired by Muhammad Jamil (Registrar, COTHM) and Jahanzeb Ahmed (VP Operations, MindHYVE.ai™ Pakistan), ensuring alignment with institutional goals, ethical AI principles, and international education standards.

About COTHM Pakistan

Founded in 2002, the College of Tourism & Hotel Management is Pakistan's leading network of hospitality and tourism schools with international accreditations from British, European, and American awarding bodies.

Operating 16 campuses nationwide, COTHM has trained more than 30,000 graduates in hospitality, culinary arts, aviation, and food safety management, many of whom now serve in global hotel and airline brands.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

