Costero Brokers Ltd. Hires Rob Withers

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce that Rob Withers has joined as a Divisional Director. Rob will run Costero's in-house commercial property binder business in the USA effective July 1, 2021.

Rob's focus is to build out and expand the in-house binding authorities for Coastal Properties which he manages and has specialist knowledge of. He will be assisted by Jack Waskett who has also recently joined the team and will assist with our future expansion.

"I am delighted to join Costero. This will be an excellent fit for all concerned, both in London and throughout the United States," said Rob Withers, Vice President of Costero Brokers. "I have no doubt going forward this will allow for us to grow together and offer more products to our existing client base whilst continuing to offer our first-class service."

"Rob has over 20 plus years' industry experience and I am pleased to welcome him into the team," said Nick Murrell, Managing Director of Costero Brokers. "His vision and passion in working in the specialist area, which we are looking to expand further and cross sell the Costero client base."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

