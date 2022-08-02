Costero Brokers Announces new MGA arm, Elysium Insure, Adds Phillip Murphy

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, announced today a new MGA program for medical malpractice insurance run by senior underwriter, Philip Murphy, who joined the company in May 2022. Elysium Insure is the newly formed MGA arm of Costero Brokers LTD.

With the addition of Phil Murphy, Elysium Insure provides coverage to protect healthcare entities and medical practitioners from claims for negligence that may result in third party injury. This includes the resultant damages and defense costs incurred during legal proceedings and the settlement of a claim. The MGA also provides coverage for costs incurred through related disciplinary actions.

Murphy joined Elysium Insure to underwrite the International Medical Professional and Clinical Trials Liability portfolio. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in Global Healthcare and nearly 35 years' experience in the London insurance market. During this career, he has had the privilege of working with many of the world's leading healthcare providers, aiding them in the design and implementation of superior insurance and reinsurance solutions.

Murphy began his career in the US sector, where he worked with a wide range of providers, from rural or community hospitals to major tertiary urban teaching institutions and physician groups, leading him to a successful transition into underwriting a portfolio of international healthcare and individual medical practitioners.

"We are thrilled to add Phil Murphy to the Costero and Elysium teams," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "Phil will be an integral part of building out our MGA capabilities in London with Elysium Insure."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into added specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

