Costa Rica's Famed Peninsula Papagayo Unveils Two New Luxury Ownership Opportunities At Its Exclusive 1,400-Acre Private Club & Resort Community

The unveiling of these two new opportunities follows a season of unprecedented market demand at Peninsula Papagayo. Sales in the first two months of 2021 surpassed $90 million, following on the heels of another record year in 2020.

"Costa Rica, particularly Peninsula Papagayo, has reached a tipping point in demand, underpinned by a shift in lifestyle and priorities of the affluent second-home buyer," said Donald McGregor, head of development for Latin America at Gencom, developer and co-owner of Peninsula Papagayo. "Papagayo's club and resort community aligns perfectly with the growing trend of second home buyers seeking safe havens for their families in exotic destinations offering tailored eco-adventure experiences. These two new offerings are designed to meet this demand and unlock a connection to Costa Rica's natural wonder for a new generation of families."

Introducing Bahías Peninsula Papagayo by Antoine Predock

Situated on 17 acres overlooking islands and back-to-back bays, Bahías is set apart by its elevated design. Meticulously constructed to blend seamlessly into the landscape, each residence thoughtfully emerges from the bluffs suspended in the forest canopy 250 feet above the Pacific Ocean. Each unique residence sits on a lot of up to two acres with 8,500 to 10,500 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor living. The homes offer two or three levels and feature private infinity-edge pools, spas, "glamping rooms", private garages and more. Owners will have the opportunity to personalize their homes with custom furnishings and decor.

"In Costa Rica, nature is a dominating force," said Predock, Founder and Principal of Antoine Predock Architect. "When you come to Papagayo, you are not merely looking at nature, you are in it. We wanted to create a fully immersive experience that would honor the cultural landscape – not to bring something predetermined, but to derive our design out of the place itself."

Andaz Costa Rica Residences at Peninsula Papagayo Now Selling

Situated adjacent to the existing Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, the collection of Andaz Costa Rica Residences at Peninsula Papagayo offers 25 fully turnkey, wholly owned two- and three-bedroom residences designed with the quintessential Andaz touch. Designed by Costa Rican architect Ronald Zürcher, the residences range in size from 2,400 to 3,400 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor living, including spacious private outdoor living spaces and private plunge pools. Integrated pedestrian paths will link the resort and residences providing convenient access to an expanded fitness center and spa, outdoor workout station, multiple beaches, pools, restaurants, and nearby Marina Papagayo. Fully managed by Hyatt, future owners will enjoy in-residence dining, daily housekeeping, valet, dry cleaning, laundry, grocery provisioning and off-site transportation and optional rental program.

One of the many benefits of ownership at Bahías and Andaz will include a membership in the Club at Peninsula Papagayo. The club features exceptional beach, golf, tennis, swimming, and social facilities for the whole family, together with a rich calendar of curated classes and special events. Owners will also enjoy an array of only-here experiences offered by Papagayo Explorers, the peninsula's program of exclusive land, ocean, aerial and cultural immersion adventures led by a team of expert guides, naturalists, and translators. Through Papagayo Explorers, owners and their families play, connect and explore in nature through adventure and exploration-driven experiences celebrating local culture and Costa Rica's natural world.

About Peninsula Papagayo

Situated on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast in the province of Guanacaste, Peninsula Papagayo is Latin America's ultimate coastal retreat. The private resort and club community expands 1,400-acres offering an unparalleled closeness to nature and a lifetime of adventure in one of most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. The community includes Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Prieta Beach Club, Arnold Palmer-designed signature Ocean Course, Marina Papagayo, and an exclusive collection of oceanfront homes and villas. Peninsula Papagayo is located 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport, which offers more than 100 weekly flights seasonally from major cities in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and across Central America. For more information, visit the website: https://peninsulapapagayo.com.

About Antoine Predock Architect

Predock founded Antoine Predock Architect in 1967. The firm is based in Albuquerque but maintains studios in Los Angeles and Taiwan. Predock designs expansive spaces that seamlessly weave the present with the past. He has been recognized for his unique ability to design highly contextual works that respond to their environment. Some of his major projects have included the San Diego Padres Ballpark; Austin City Hall in Texas; Tacoma Art Museum in Tacoma, Wash.; Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg; the Las Vegas Central Library and Discovery Museum; the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa, Fla.; the Nelson Fine Arts Center at Arizona State University in Tempe; the National Palace Museum in Taiwan; and buildings for Stanford University (California) and Rice University (Texas). Predock was the 2007 recipient of the National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement.

About Ronald Zürcher

Ronald Zürcher, President and Lead Architect at Zurcher Arquitectos, is a renowned architect in Costa Rica, with many international projects throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, South America, and Central America. He primarily works in the design of hospitality and tourism projects, with an emphasis on preserving local and historical architecture. Notable projects include Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo. Mr. Zürcher is also the co-founder of Greenplan (a landscape architecture and master planning firm), Diseño Interno (interior architecture), and Empresarios por el Arte (an organization that promotes Costa Rican artists internationally and organizes the Biennial Visual Arts in Costa Rica and Central America).

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property's surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity while immersing them in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Twenty-four Andaz hotels are currently open: Andaz 5th Avenue and Andaz Wall Street in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, and Andaz Shenzhen Bay. For more information, please visit andaz.com . Follow @Andaz on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and tag photos with #WhenInAndaz.

