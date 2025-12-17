Costa Rica Leads Latin America in Reputation, According to RepCore Nations 2025 Study

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica ranks as the country with the strongest reputation in Latin America, according to the latest RepCore Nations 2025 study conducted by Reputation Lab. The analysis assessed public perception across the world's leading industrialized economies (G7: United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada), placing Costa Rica as the highest-rated Latin American nation among the 20 countries from the region evaluated by this economic bloc. Peru and Puerto Rico followed in second and third place, respectively.

The report highlights ESG factors -environmental, social and governance- as critical drivers of national reputation among G7 audiences, with ethical standards and environmental performance emerging as the most influential dimensions. In this context, Costa Rica achieved the top overall score.

The study also examined reputation perceptions within Latin America itself. Based on evaluations from the region's six largest economies -Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru- Costa Rica ranked third, following Uruguay and Brazil.

According to Adriana Acosta, Director of the essential COSTA RICA Nation Brand, "The results of RepCore Nations 2025 reaffirm something we know well in Costa Rica: when a country prioritizes sustainability, ethics and the well-being of its people, it builds trust. Our international reputation reflects this shared commitment and the coordinated efforts of public institutions, the private sector and citizens."

The report further notes that countries with stronger reputations tend to attract more tourists, receive higher levels of foreign direct investment and expand their export performance.

Based on a historical analysis comparing four years of data from UN Tourism and UN Trade and Development with RepCore Nations' RepScore indicator, a one-point increase in RepScore is associated, on average, with a 7.2% rise in the economic value of tourist arrivals and a 1% increase in foreign direct investment.

The study's methodology was grounded in more than 61,000 surveys across 38 countries, underscoring Costa Rica's position as a trusted and admired nation-recognized for its sustainability leadership, strong institutional framework and quality of life. These attributes continue to strengthen the country's international projection and support the strategic efforts of the essential COSTA RICA Nation Brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847234/Cuadro_Ranking_2.jpg