Cost vs Conscience: Booking.com Delves into the Dilemma Dividing Sustainable Travel in 2023

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com releases its most extensive sustainable travel research to date, spotlighting a dilemma where people feel potentially forced to choose between cutting costs and being more mindful about making more sustainable travel choices. With insights gathered from more than 33,000 travelers across 35 countries and territories including:

64% of UK travellers say they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months, while 74% say the global energy crisis and rising cost of living is impacting their spending plans

Three fifths (60%) of UK travellers believe more sustainable travel options are too expensive, in contrast to 36% willing to pay extra for travel options with a sustainable certification

Taking conscious habits from home when traveling, 56% of Brits now turn off the air conditioning in accommodations when they aren't there (up 33% from 2022), while 70% re-use the same towel multiple times (up 36% from 2022)

500,000+ accommodations globally are being recognised for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com

At a time of general global uncertainty, travelling more sustainably continues to be front of mind for travellers, with three-quarters (72%) believing people need to act now and make more sustainable choices to save the planet for future generations.

