Cost of living crisis prompts free online marketplace from BrightHR

Bright Exchange allows BrightHR's 40,000 clients to advertise deals and share exclusive discounts with each other.

The innovative online tool is the first free service for employers and employees, letting users post adverts showcasing their unique services, perks, and benefits and helping SMEs give back to their staff.

With the cost-of-living crisis ongoing, BrightHR CEO Alan Price hopes this will help clients give something back to their employees, whilst saving them money.

He says: "We understand that the past two years have been incredibly hard – not just for our clients, but for their employees as well.

"With petrol and energy prices climbing ever higher and the future uncertain, we thought now is the time to help those who need it most and give something back to employees who've been through so much over the last few years and worked so hard.

"Bright Exchange creates an online community for our clients in a way that's never been done before, giving users the opportunity to advertise to over 40,000 other businesses in the UK and Ireland - an approximate audience of 400,000 individuals.

"It's a closed marketplace for our users and aims to help out these small businesses that have struggled so much during the pandemic with free marketing support and additional discounts and perks for their employees.

"We really hope it will help them promote what makes them unique, boost their sales, and retain their employees as we move into a brighter future, post-Covid."

To get started, visit exchange.brighthr.com.

