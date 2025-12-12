COST-OF-LIVING CAN'T DIM UK'S FESTIVE GENEROSITY, NEW RESEARCH FROM SANRIO AND YOUGOV REVEALS

New research reveals UK's spirit of giving thrives whether through donations or simple acts of kindness, despite cost-of-living pressures.

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation gears up for the festive season, new research from Sanrio (the creators of Hello Kitty) and YouGov reveals that Brits are embracing the true spirit of Christmas - demonstrating that generosity and kindness shine brightest, even during challenging times. The research "The State of Kindness in Europe" finds the UK is Europe's most generous nation, topping the charts for charitable giving and leading the way in simple, no-cost acts of kindness.

Key Findings:

30% of Brits have donated money or goods in the past week - 10 percentage points above the European average, making the UK the continent's most generous country

Despite economic pressures, 71% of UK adults have recently given or received an act of kindness, ranking the UK second in Europe

No-spend gestures are thriving: 62% have offered emotional support by simply listening, and 60% have given or received a compliment

59% say being kind makes them feel happy, showing the emotional rewards of generosity big or small.

"As the holiday season approaches, it's clear that the UK's true festive spirit shines through both in charitable donations, and everyday acts of kindness," said Silvia Figini, Chief Operating Officer, Sanrio (EMEA, India and Oceania) and Mr. Men (Worldwide) "The research findings show that even in challenging times, people continue to choose kindness, connection and care – all qualities that define this season and help to strengthen communities all year round."

From supporting neighbours with practical help, to sharing kind words and rallying together for charity, Brits are showing that generosity comes in many forms and that the greatest gifts this season can be heartfelt and free.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The research was commissioned by Sanrio and conducted by YouGov in five European countries: Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. The survey, conducted in October 2025, involved a panel of 1,000 respondents in each country, with a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 and 55+.

ABOUT SANRIO

ABOUT SANRIO & HELLO KITTY FOR A KINDER FUTURE

