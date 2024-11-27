Cosplayers Welcome to Enjoy Photoshoots at Niigata Landmarks ahead of Niigata International Animation Film Festival

NIIGATA, Japan, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Niigata International Animation Film Festival (NIAFF) has launched tours for cosplayers to enjoy photoshoots at cultural and historical landmarks in and around the city of Niigata.

As part of the NIAFF WORCOS world cosplay event, cosplayers can choose from locations in Niigata and the wider Niigata region, northwest of Tokyo, to book for cosplay photoshoots through December 20, 2024.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202411210361?p=images

A total of 17 locations will be made available for photoshoots during the event. Among the locations are historical landmarks, including castles and former residences, as well as museums and modern monuments. Cosplayers will be given permission to shoot at spots in each location where it is typically not allowed.

One of the locations, the Niigata City History Museum "Minatopia," includes the former Daishi Bank Sumiyoshi-cho branch. The grand exteriors of these buildings in central Niigata offer cosplayers a choice of backdrops against which they can enjoy photoshoots.

At Zoshunkaku, in the city of Shibata, cosplayers can follow in the footsteps of major political figures who visited this former baron's home. With a Japanese-style exterior and Western-style interior, Zoshunkaku is an ideal location for cosplayers seeking a classical look in their photos.

At the Daitozan Museum in the city of Tokamachi, cosplayers can enjoy photoshoots among the items on display in a traditional former residence, a cultural property of the city. They can also take photos in the mystical atmosphere of the Bijinbayashi forest nearby.

To see a list of locations and make bookings, visit: https://www.kkday.com/en-us/merchant/30708?tab=product

(Bookings are for non-exclusive use of the location only. Professional photographers can be arranged at an extra cost.)

The NIAFF WORCOS event is being held in the build-up to NIAFF, scheduled for March 15-20, 2025.

Niigata has a reputation as a hub for manga and anime, having helped to nurture a number of manga artists and anime creators. Niigata City is home to the Niigata Manga Animation Museum and the Niigata City Manga House. Events in the city include the Niigata Comic Market, the largest convention for "doujinshi" self-published comics on Japan's west coast.